Uplifting Will Evans Band At Infinity Hall

Barefoot Truth was one of those Connecticut bands that connected with listeners outside of the state.

Frontman, songwriter, singer and drummer Will Evans has launched his own solo career, carrying some of the Jack Johnson-ish vibe from his earlier band and occasionally collaborating with some of his old bandmates. Evans makes music that seems designed for the beach, with surf, breeze, sand and maybe a campfire all baked into his songs.

Evans aims for uplift and big-picture inspiration with acoustic guitar and gentle beats as the backing for his songs about love, wisdom and perseverance. Evans is part of a tradition that extends from Cat Stevens to James Blunt. Mellow threads of reggae, hip-hop, soul, light funk, gospel and other genres show up on these mild folk-gumbo tunes.

The Will Evans Band plays Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Friday, Jan. 6., at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $39. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.