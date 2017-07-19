The Wild Reeds At Stage One

"Do you remember '95? When the world was small, I didn't fear at all." Those are the first lines of the new record, 2017's "The World We Built," from L.A.'s the Wild Reeds.

The band has three frontwomen, all of whom harmonize together and write songs as well, giving the Wild Reeds an organic variety.

Elsewhere on the same song is the line: "The only thing that saves me are these songs I sing." The record cover has a sort of Grateful Dead-ish skull with roses, which is mostly obscured by a dripping white shape, giving it the look of a rising full moon. There's the symbolic hint of having a do-over of the hippie dream, a clean start. So this is music about nostalgia and loss, but also about creativity, freedom and rebirth. It's strangely joyous, with three-part harmonies and touches of classic pop, from Phil Spector and the Everly Brothers and the Dixie Chicks to Fleetwood Mac and even hints of Teenage Fanclub. You can call it folk rock, or scruffy indie folk with a country tinge.

The band sounds confident and poised. They've gotten lots of recent positive attention from national outlets, so this might be a good time to catch a band on its way to bigger things.

The Wild Reeds perform at Fairfield Theater Company's Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield, Thursday, July 27, at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $18. 203-259-1036 or fairfieldtheatre.org.