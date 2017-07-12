Rock Legends The Who At Mohegan

The inventors of the rock opera, practitioners of the art of destroying musical equipment, impeccable mods — the Who are not really like any of the other giants of the British Invasion. Unlike the Stones and the Beatles, the Who somehow didn't seem to be basing their music on hits from American blues and early rock 'n' roll. The titanic, virtuosic rhythm section of Keith Moon on drums and John Entwistle on bass — both now dead — made for remarkably ornate and propulsive riffs. Add to that Pete Townshend's guitar windmilling and Roger Daltry's microphone lasso tricks, and the band earned its place as possibly the greatest live rock act ever.

Watch their blistering 1968 performance from "The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus" and you'll understand why the Stones were reluctant to release the film. It's safe to say that the Who's most explosive days are behind them; don't expect many more chances to see them.

The Who take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Thursday, June 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $110 to $146. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.