White Panda At Toad's Place

Mashup culture has been ascendant for at least a decade. It's strange to think that Girl Talk started making his sample-heavy creations about 15 years ago. The pastiche aesthetic emerged from hip-hop, taking the cobbled-together groove and left-field juxtaposition to new heights.

White Panda is a duo that continue the tradition, pairing boy-band snippets with gangster rap, or classic rock with electro-pop. This is music that works, on one level, by a listener's ability to identify the source material. But there's a giddy party-music fizz that comes through even if you don't know the not-so-old hits that these songs are assembled from. If you want to hear Ginuwine's "Pony" reworked and segued into a soft hit by Walk the Moon, the White Panda can satisfy your search for musical breadcrumbs.

White Panda records don't often show up on Spotify, and the albums routinely get removed from YouTube for violating copyright rules and brazenly sampling and repurposing music by acts like Rihanna, Lorde or One Direction. In an age when music is available everywhere for free, it's a peculiar irony that this music, made from pilfered bits of others' songs, is sometimes hard to track down.

White Panda performs at Toad's Place, 300 York St., New Haven, Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $25. 203-624-8623 and toadsplace.com.