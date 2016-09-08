Weird Al Yankovic's Mandatory World Tour At The Palace Theater

Weird Al Yankovic is the master parodist. The 21st century has proved to be a golden age of satire and humor. Weird Al was just way ahead of his time.

His riffs on Coolio, Nirvana and Michael Jackson were hilarious and perfect. But he really hit his stride with 2014's "Word Crimes," his grammar-centric breakdown on Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." It was a little like the the School House Rock for those born after the start of the Internet age. His parodies have a longer life than some of the artists he makes fun of. But Weird Al doesn't just go after the low-hanging fruit.

He digs deep when he has to. His 2014 epic "Mandatory Fun" – in addition to the doggy-bag anthem "Foil" (a Lorde parody), also included "Lame Claim to Fame," a spoof of the chicken-loving twang-rock of "Southern Culture On the Skids." (I guess they've made it!) Unlike someone like, say, Frank Zappa, Weird Al has wisely stayed focused on his genius for skewering ubiquitous pop. But if Weird Al ever composes a thorny piece of avant-jazz, he'll have earned it.

Weird Al Yankovic's Mandatory World Tour comes to the Palace Theater, 100 E. Main St., Waterbury at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets start $41.50. 203-346-2000. palacetheaterct.org