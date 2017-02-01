The Weight At The Warehouse

The Band is one of those groups that keeps seeming to make more and more sense as the years go by, even though it played its last show with guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson just a little over 40 years ago.

Somehow it took a band of mostly Canadians — and one key guy from Arkansas — to put a special stamp on American music. It helped a lot that they got to hang out and collaborate with Bob Dylan; they probably picked up some pointers. The mix of perfect vocal harmonies, songs that told memorable stories, and a bar-band scrappiness polished with gospel touches on organ and piano — it all added up to something that was more than just country-rock.

The Weight, named after one of their most famous songs, is a band that performs the music of The Band. Members of the Weight worked with Levon Helm, Rick Danko and other members of The Band.

