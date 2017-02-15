Emotional We The Kings At Webster

The emotional pop rock of Florida band We The Kings conveys both energy and vulnerability. Youthful flight and urgent romance are some of the themes this band pursues. Singer Travis Clark works heaving sighs into his vocals, even when he's climbing his way to a shout. But it's not all frivolous sentiment.

The band released "The Story of Tonight," a song from the musical "Hamilton," last year, transforming the bit of Broadway into radio rock along the way. "Raise your glass to freedom/something they can never take away," goes one line. Cheers to that!

Some of the band members have known each other since middle school, and their prankster sense of humor with one another reflects longstanding friendships. The band also has some Connecticut ties, with keyboardist Coley O'Toole living in Oxford. The band's 2015 record "Strange Love" shows them moving into more pop-dance radio territory. Some of the tunes sound as much like George Michael as they do Fall Out Boy, which is an impressive stylistic swerve.

We The Kings perform at Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $79. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com.