Irish/Old Time Fusion We Banjo 3 At Wadsworth

The blending of Celtic/Irish and old time/bluegrass/country music is something that's been going on parts of the American South for generations now. The influence of ballad and dance traditions from the British Isles pretty much shaped Appalachian music.

The cross-pollination works in both directions. The cultural cocktail-shaker effect continues in the 21st century with bands like We Banjo 3, an Irish band that plays traditional Celtic music and old time. The band is from Galway, on the western coast of Ireland, a city known for its rich musical culture. We Banjo 3 calls its mix Celt Grass, and anyone with a feel for reels and jigs, fiddle tunes and driving dance music played on string instruments will feel at home in the sound, regardless which side of the Irish diaspora they're on.

There's something typically Irish and humorous about the way the band brazenly takes the oft-maligned and non-Irish banjo and turns it into the nominal centerpiece of. Also — don't be fooled by the band name, they're a quartet.

We Banjo 3 at the Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford, Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30. Tickets are $25 to $30. thewadsworth.org.