Musical Visionary Wadada Leo Smith Realizes Dream With Fest At Firehouse 12

Five decades into his musical career, New Haven-based trumpeter and composer Wadada Leo Smith reached a creative peak in 2016, releasing two critically acclaimed albums — "A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke" (ECM), a duo collaboration with pianist Vijay Iyer; and "America's National Parks" (Cuniform), a two-disc suite with his Golden Quintet — while cementing his reputation as a musical visionary.

This month, after 20 years of planning, Smith realizes a dream: the two-day CREATE Festival, which takes place at Firehouse 12 in New Haven on April 8 and 9, assembles musicians from across the country to celebrate Smith's catalog, including the premiere of "America's National Parks."

The CREATE Festival also folds in Smith's recurring obsessions: his fascination with the string quartet, his development of a symbolic musical language (known as Ankhrasmation), his love for Thelonious Monk's music, and a few other loose threads. By phone from Helsinki, Smith discussed some of those topics, and also CREATE's origins and future.

Q: How did the CREATE Festival come about?

A: It's a longtime dream. I've dreamed and fantasized and made up ideas about this festival for the last 20 years. It's important to have a festival that looks only at one artist, and in this case it's me. It gives me a chance to focus each year on the kinds of pieces that I'm going to submit for this festival. It usually would cover a few older pieces, but this year it's more of the recent material that has not been premiered.

Q: Will it be an annual festival?

A: Yes. It will be performed twice a year, every year, as long as it can. Right now, April is at Firehouse 12, and the other one will be at the Lab in San Francisco on Dec. 15 to 16. The idea is that home base is at Firehouse 12. It's a small venue. It makes it important for people to buy those tickets early. It's in my home town, my home base. But each year, I'd like to move it across the country to different states. Because I came from California seven years ago to New Haven, I wanted to take it back to California first.

I chose Firehouse 12 because it's such a beautiful venue. It's not too big, it's not too small. It's right there in town. You can walk to the train station. There are multiple hotels in the area that make everything livable and possible. "America's National Parks" was recorded at Firehouse 12 on May 5 of last year. It's nice to play it on stage, live, where it was recorded. I have a very good relationship with [owner] Nick Lloyd there. He's an excellent engineer.

Q: What allowed you to do this now, after 20 years of thinking about it?

A: It's because of [winning] the Doris Duke Artist Award in 2016. You'll notice that there are five different ensembles. I have six people coming from California. I have one person coming from Georgia, one from New Hampshire. They're coming from a lot of different places, from New York City. It takes money to do that. Dreaming is a fantastic thing, but a dream will remain a dream if you don't have the money to do it.

Q: How did you decide upon the ensembles and pieces that would be performed?

A: In the early stages, it didn't involve any of this music at all. Twenty years ago, when I was at Cal Arts, the original Golden Quartet was Anthony Davis [piano], Malachi Favors [bass] and Jack Dejohnette [drums]. Twenty years later, it's a whole different ballgame. [Now a quintet, the group includes Davis, cellist Ashley Waters, bassist John Lindberg and drummer Pheeroan akLaff.]

I have a string quartet that's called RedKoral [Waters, violinists Shalini Vijayan and Mona Tian and violist Lorenz Gamma]. It's my string quartet, which means I can bring these players anywhere I want to to have them perform my music. It also eliminates me having the disappointment of asking other string quartets to play my music. I haven't asked anyone to play my music in the last six years.

Q: So, you can assemble RedKoral to play your music whenever you want?

A: Yes, and I've always been able to do that from when "Ten Freedom Summers" came out [in 2012, for which Smith was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist]. Some of the players in the string quartet [Gamma and Vijayan] are from "Ten Freedom Summers." From then on, I've made it into orchestras, I've made it into small chamber groups, I've made it into everything. It has really taken a great burden off of asking ensembles to play your music. I'd send music off to various named ensembles, and they'd say, "Wow, I know who you are, Wadada, but, you know, we don't play jazz" [laughs]. Well, I don't play jazz either, so what's the big deal?

Q: You've been repeatedly drawn to the string quartet format. Why?

A: It has some of the greatest potential, particularly when you have an artist that has connections with creating music in the moment. [RedKoral] is proficient in being able to take the Ankhrasmation and create volumes and volumes of music from it. But it also has a huge catalog of notated material that these Ankhrasmations are connected with.

Of the 10 [string quartets] I have recorded so far, every one of them has improvisation in it. I use the word "create" to replace "improvisation" because that word has become so useless as a

definition of what's happening in music. Every one of them has moments of creativity in there that come just from the players and their expression to the Ankrasmation score. That's one thing. The other thing: When I look back over the history of string quartet writing — the late string quartets of Beethoven, the six Bela Bartok string quartets, the 15 string quartets of Shostakovich, and I think Villa-Lobos has 17 of them — I've studied them over the years. I know what they sound like. I know how they make instruments resonate in certain areas.

When my string quartets began to materialize in 1965, I began to incorporate this idea of creating something inside the string quartet that could be only placed there by someone that had those kinds of skills, along with the skill of being able to articulate any phrase, any pitch, no matter how high or low, with accuracy. That's the tradition of great string players. So, I have the sound of those traditional string quartets, so therefore I can avoid that, but I can also capitalize on it because I've learned how the strings resonate in that space.