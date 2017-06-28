Vans Warped Tour At Xfinity Theatre

The Vans Warped Tour, which started in 1995, is the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Many of the fans this year probably weren't born when Warped first tore through the U.S., with its ever-evolving mix of thrash, pop-punk, emo, skate punk, crazy technical metal, cartoon horror schlock, pumped-up ska, mopey indie rock and more. (There's a foul-mouthed Scottish pirate-themed metal band.) There are legends and newcomers.

One thing's for sure — suburban kids don't appear to be getting any less disaffected. Or at least, the sound and style of teen angst never gets old. Kids need to rage! They like to scream and shred their vocal cords, among other things. Apathy, conformity, aging, the tyranny of the body, society's hypocrisy, current events, religion — you'll hear music that lashes out at all these. This year's festival has multiple stages with more than 75 bands joining the tour over the course of the summer. If you want to cram a year's worth of live music into one day, this might be the day.

Check the Warped tour site for a complete lineup. Acts include Candiria, Attila, Sick of It All, and and dozens of others.

The Vans Warped Tour comes to Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford, Sunday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $40. livenation.com.