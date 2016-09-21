Regina Spektor Coming To College Street

Regina Spektor ($27.50-$47.50) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., followed by the Beach Boys ($50-$85) on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; and In Flames with Hellyeah ($27.50-$33.50) on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Zeppelin tribute Get The Led Out ($25-$35) plays College Street on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com.

The Slackers ($16-$20) perform at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. Honus Honus ($12) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Nov. 11 at 9:30 p.m. manicproductions.org.

Russ ($22-$25) performs at Toad's Place in New Haven on Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., followed by Kung Fu's annual Toys for Tots Benefit Concert ($20-$25) on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com.

The Hell in the Hallway Tour ($15-$17), featuring Ice Nine Kills, Sirens & Sailors, It Lives, It Breathes and Assuming We Survive, takes place at the Webster Underground in Hartford on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com.

Doors tribute Riders on the Storm ($19-$34) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 30 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Rubblebucket ($20-$35) on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Tab Benoit ($34-$49) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., followed by Donna the Buffalo ($34-$49) on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tower of Power ($69-$195) plays two New Year's Eve shows at Infinity Hall in Hartford at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. infinityhall.com.

A Fest Of Our Own 2016 ($20-$30) takes place at Wild Bill's Nostalgia Center on Oct. 1-2, featuring Dead Show, the Neybas, Legion of Jerry, the Kings, Desert Rain and others.

American Idol Finalist Elise Testone performs at the Main Pub in Manchester on Oct. 21, with Roxy Roca. the mainpub.com.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers ($8) perform at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m., followed by Ports Of Spain, Lost Boy, Holy Tunics and the Gabba Ghouls ($5-$10) on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. The Long Ryders and Elison Jackson ($18-$20) play Cafe Nine on Nov. 12 at 9:30 p.m., followed by Landing, Procedure Club, Rivener and Solilians ($5) on Dec. 3 at 9:30 p.m. cafenine.com.

The Frank Viele Band hosts a Gov't Mule after-party at Pacific Standard Tavern in New Haven on Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.

Marvelous Liars, the Right-Offs and the New Dirty play 33 Golden Street in New London on Oct. 14.

Chamber quartet loadbang ($5-$10) performs at Real Art Ways in Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m., followed by Nostalgic Synchronic: The Prepared Digital Piano ($5-$10) on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. realartways.org.

Moon Hooch ($12) plays the Acoustic in Bridgeport on Oct. 4. Theacoustic.rocks.

The Northeast Blues Harmonica Showcase returns to Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m., featuring performances by Brian Templeton, Diane Blue, Racky Thomas, The Ricky King Russell Band and the Kosher Kid. blackeyedsallys.com.

Welsh group Calan ($17-$20) performs at the Branford Folk Coffeehouse at the First Congregational Church of Branford on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. branfordfolk.org.

Robert Randolph and the Family Band ($69) play the Warehouse in Fairfield on Dec. 31. Glen Phillips ($28) performs at StageOne in Fairfield on Dec. 16, followed by Chris Smither ($35) on March 10. Fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fire In The Kitchen Concerts and Workshops presents Les Poules A Colin on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. fireinthekitchen.org.

Chris Botti ($110) returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dawn Holt Lauber performs at the Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

The American Brass Quintet appears at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.