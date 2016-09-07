YG, Lupe Fiasco At Toad's Place; Marc Maron Postponed

YG ($31-$36) performs at Toad's Place in New Haven on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m., with RJ, Kamaiyah and SadBoy. Lupe Fiasco ($30-$35) plays Toad's on Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Tory Lanez ($27.50) performs at the Dome at Oakdale on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Comedian Marc Maron's performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed to March 10. Purchased tickets will be honored; ticket holders may request a refund at point-of-purchase prior to Sept. 25.

Woods ($15) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. Nomad Stones ($8-$10) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m. Ben Sollee plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on Nov. 9 at 9:15 p.m. manicproductions.org

Kiefer Sutherland ($39-$69) plays music at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m., then again at the Norfolk location on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. The O'Connor Band featuring Mark O'Connor ($34-$49) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The Zolla Boys ($24-$34) play Norfolk on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Shawn Colvin ($59-$79) performs in Norfolk on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Charmagne Tripp ($24-$44) pays tribute to Whitney Houston in Hartford on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jeff Pevar and Friends ($24-$39) on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. The Whiffenpoofs ($30-$45) perform at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m., then again in Norfolk on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Al Stewart ($35-$50) performs in Hartford on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir ($35-$50) on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Guitarist Tim Reynolds ($29-$44) plays Norfolk on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven welcomes Dionne Warwick ($40-$75) on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Signs of Life: the Essence of Pink Floyd ($16-$46) on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.; and the Pink Martini Holiday Spectacular ($30-$60) on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. shubert.com

Alejandro Escovedo ($48) plays StageOne in Fairfield on Nov. 27, followed by a solo Tim Reynolds show ($38) on Dec. 1. fairfieldtheatre.org

This Way to the Egress plays Stella Blues in New Haven on Sept. 24 at 10 p.m., with Emperor Norton's Stationary Marching Band opening.

Tom Petty tribute Damn the Torpedoes ($37-$42) plays the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., followed by An Evening with Steve Dorff ($35-$38) on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. katharinehepburntheater.org

Metro Station's Savior Tour ($18-$20) reaches the Webster Underground in Hartford on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts a meet-and-greet with Magic Dick and Shun Ng ($25) on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

Colorway performs a free show at La Boca in Middletown on Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. labocamexican.com

Grammy winning flutist Rhonda Larson ($15) performs at the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org

Singer/songwriter Terry Kitchen ($5) plays the Vanilla Bean Cafe in Pomfret on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., with Kevin Giuliano and Lisa Martin. Thevanillabeancafe.com

MAC Fest 2016 takes place on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Milford Green, with performances by DynaMojo, the Elwoods and others. milfordarts.org

Andy Irvine ($20 suggested) performs as part of the Middletown House Concert Series on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. 860-983-7963.

RAW Jazz returns to Real Art Ways in Hartford with three free concerts: Steve Swell's Kende Dreams (Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.), Mario Pavone's Street Songs/The Accordion Project (Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.) and Trio3 (Sept. 18, 3 p.m.), featuring Reggie Workman, Oliver Lake and Andrew Cyrille. Realartways.org

The Strange Brew Pub in Norwich welcomes King Bongo ($5) on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., with Wahsow opening, followed by the Banzai All-Stars (free) on Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.; and Denim Panther ($5) on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m., with Demons Past. 860-886-7600.