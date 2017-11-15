Frankie Valli Announces Mohegan Date Acoustic Hot Tuna At Infinity Hartford

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons ($35) return to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 14 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

José González ($35-$40) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., with Bedouine opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Comedian Brian Posehn ($25) headlines the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Coast Modern ($15-$18) on March 16 at 8 p.m. Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker ($15) plays the Space in Hamden on March 1 at 7:30 p.m., with Henry Jamison opening. manicpresents.com

The Sounds of Frank ($29-$49) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m., followed by Lee Ann Womack ($34-$54) on March 16 at 8:30 p.m.; and Acoustic Hot Tuna ($60-$85) on April 6 at 8:30 p.m. Sawyer Fredericks ($29-$44) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters ($34-$44) on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Greg Kihn ($24-$34) on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes the Weight ($45) on Feb. 10, followed by Cowboy Junkies ($48) on April 5. StageOne hosts Sawyer Fredericks ($28) on Dec. 10, followed by the Last Revel and the Slocan Ramblers ($12) on Jan. 9 and James Mapes ($28) on April 5. fairfieldtheatre.org

Guitarist GE Smith and Billy Squier ($60) team up for a show at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. Brandy Clark ($40) performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Eric Lee and Kim Hoffman ($12) play the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org

Broadside's Dec. 16 show at the Webster Underground in Hartford has been canceled. webstertheater.com