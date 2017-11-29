Upcoming Concerts: Khalid, Busta Rhymes, and More

Khalid ($45-$65) plays the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on May 26 at 8 p.m. Reality show personality Tyler Henry ($35-$95) performs at the Oakdale on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Less Than Jake and Four Year Strong ($22.50-$25) team up at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., with Direct Hit and Bearings opening, followed by comedian Demetri Martin ($30-$40) on March 10 at 8 p.m.; and Miguel ($43.50-$53.50) on March 16 at 8 p.m., with SiR and Nonchalant Savant opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Deerhoof ($15) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m., with Palm opening. manicpresents.com

Busta Rhymes ($35-$40) plays Toad's Place in New Haven on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m., followed by Doors tribute Riders on the Storm ($12-$15) on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., with Electric Lady Band and INK opening; and Mat Kearney ($25-$30) on March 13 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

David Archuleta ($29-$59) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 1 at 8 p.m., followed by Lucero ($23-$49) on March 3 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

A Will Away ($12-$14) heads to the Webster Underground in Hartford on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., with Save Face, Chousand, Col and Spillway opening. Ja Rule ($36-$40) plays the Webster Theater on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes 10,000 Maniacs ($35-$65) on Jan. 14. StageOne hosts the Verve Pipe ($32) on Jan. 17 and Jonathan Edwards ($38) on April 26. fairfieldtheatre.org

Craig Brodhead's Headband, featuring Karina Rykman and Bill Carbone, performs at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Dec. 15, followed by Dead Meets Marley on Dec. 29; Wise Old Moon on Dec. 30; Legion of Jerry on Jan. 12; and Steal Your Funk on Jan. 13. All shows are $7-$10 and start at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Marco Benevento ($15-$18) performs at the Acoustic in Bridgeport on Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m., with Leslie Mendelson opening. theacoustic.rocks

Haunted Summer ($8-$10) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., followed by Xylouris White ($5, free with RSVP)) on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.; Barrence Whitfield and the Savages ($15) on March 16 at 9:30 p.m.; and That 1 Guy ($12-$15) on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Middletown House Concert Series presents Zigue ($20), featuring Claude Méthé & Dana Whittle, on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. 860-983-7963