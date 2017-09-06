Southern Rocktober Fest In October; Evanescence Coming To Foxwoods

Cardi B ($35-$40) performs at Toad's Place in New Haven on Sept. 7 at 9 p.m., followed by Zach Deputy ($17-$20) on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Southern Rocktober Fest ($25.25), featuring Molly Hatchet, the Outlaws and Black Oak Arkansas, arrives at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Evanescence ($28-$63) performs live with an orchestra at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Lindsey Sterling ($30-$70) on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Sinkane ($15) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Oct. 21 at 9 p.m., with the Kominas opening. manicpresents.com

Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls ($39-$59) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., followed by Felix Cavaliere's Rascals ($49-$89) on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Steely Dan tribute Beau Bolero ($29-$44) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m., followed by NRBQ ($34-$49) on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the English Beat ($55) on Nov. 5. StageOne welcomes Parsonsfield ($18) on Oct. 6, followed by Bonerama ($38) on Nov. 3; and Yarn ($19) on Nov. 18. fairfieldtheatre.org

Seven Lions and Tritonal ($30-$35) perform at the Webster Theater in Hartford on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m., with Kill the Noise opening. webstertheater.com

Kim Richey ($18-$20) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m., followed by the Proletariat ($12-$15) on Nov. 11 at 9:30 p.m.; and Jose Oyola and the Astronauts ($12) on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Fire In The Kitchen presents Upstate Rubdown ($20) at the North Madison Congregational Church in Madison on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. fireinthekitchen.org

The Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton welcomes Kate Campbell and Sloan Wainwright on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Muriel Anderson on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.; Geoff Muldaur on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; David Mallett on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Stephen Bennett on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. All shows are $20-$25. roaringbrookconcerts.org

The Steve Davis Sextet performs a free concert at the Artists Collective in Hartford on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. artistscollective.org

Larry Gatlin ($37.50) plays the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Dicey Riley performs at the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

The 1980s tribute band Rubix Kube ($45-$50) plays the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Beatles tribute Ticket to Ride ($20-$25) performs at Cheney Hall in Manchester on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.