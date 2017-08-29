Jake Shimabukuro, Front Bottom Announce October Shows

Jake Shimabukuro performs at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by Dianne Reeves on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.; and the Punch Brothers on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. jorgensen.uconn.edu

The Front Bottoms ($23.50-$35) play College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m., with Basement and Bad Bad Hats opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Mark Mulcahy ($15-$20) returns to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Nov. 9 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Wax Tailor ($18-$20) on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., with Dirty Art Club opening; and Talking Heads tribute Start Making Sense ($15-$18) on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Toad's Place in New Haven hosts Hatebreed ($25-$29) on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

John Lodge of the Moody Blues ($59-$89) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Javier Colon ($29-$34) on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Max Creek's Halloween Show ($23.50-$30) takes place the Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Austin John Winkler with the Sage King Band ($20-$24) on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Tab Benoit ($45) on Nov. 7. fairfieldtheatre.org

Art School Girls and Figurine ($7-$10) play Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Sept. 16 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Polyrhythmics ($10-$15) on Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

SixFoxWhiskey ($12-$24) heads to Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

John Ferrara (Consider the Source) and Seth Moutal ($5) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m., with Rudeyna and Strawberry Cheesesteak opening. cafenine.com

Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury welcomes Allman Brothers Band tribute Capricorn ($27.50) on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. sevenangelstheatre.org