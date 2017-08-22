Firehouse 12 Announces Fall Season

Firehouse 12 in New Haven has announced its fall 2017 season, which includes the Tom Rainey Trio (Sept. 15); the Frode Gjerstad Trio with Steve Swell (Sept. 22); the Peter Evans Septet (Sept. 29); the Brian Charette Trio (Oct. 6); Myra Melford's Snow Egret (Oct. 13); Yosvany Terry and Baptiste Trotignon's Ancestral Memories (Oct. 20); Daniel Levin, Tony Malaby and Randy Preston (Oct. 27); the Joe Fonda Quintet (Nov. 3); Gato Libre (Nov. 10); Adam Rudolph's Moving Pictures (Nov. 17); Tim Berne's Snakeoil (Dec. 1); and Larry Ochs, Gerald Cleaver and Nels Cline (Dec. 8). firehouse12.com

This Will Destroy You ($15) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m., with Sannhet opening. The Wrecks ($12-$14) play the Space on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m., with Mainland and the Technicolors opening. manicpresents.com

Caroline Rose plays a free show (with RSVP; $5 at the door) at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by Danny Pease and the Regulators ($10) on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m., with Dutty Winehouse, Slip and Fall and So Long Liberty opening. cafenine.com

The Subdudes ($39-$59) play Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., followed by the Imagination Movers ($25-$55) on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.; and Pink Talking Fish ($24-$39) on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. Doobie Brothers tribute Doobie Others ($24-$39) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers ($34-$44) on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.; and Quinn Sullivan ($29-$44) on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Yonder Mountain String Band ($27.50-$30) plays the Warehouse in Fairfield on Nov. 12, followed by Justin Townes Earle ($25-$28) on Nov. 17; Pierce Fulton ($25-$28) on Nov. 27; and the Rebirth Brass Brand ($28) on Dec. 3. StageOne welcomes Hayley Jane and The Primates ($22) on Sept. 29; and the Ballroom Thieves ($28) on Nov. 19. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Penniless Wild and Ritual Talk ($7-$10) head to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Sept. 1 at 10 p.m., followed by Beau Sasser's Escape Plan and Wurliday ($7-$10) on Sept. 22 at 10 p.m.; Legion of Jerry ($7-$10) on Sept. 30 at 10 p.m.; and the Fritz ($7-$10) on Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville welcomes Jason Eady ($15-$25) on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., with the Meadows Brothers opening, followed by the Elvis and Orbison Show ($25-$35) on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

Music at the Red Door hosts a free block party on the lawn of St. John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford on Sept. 17 at 12 p.m., with music by the Nields and the Hartford Steel Band. sjparish.net