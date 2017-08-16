Kid Cudi, Turkuaz Announce Fall Appearances

Kid Cudi ($35-$45) performs at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Turkuaz ($23-$25) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Dec. 30 at 9 p.m., with Pimps of Joytime opening, followed by comedian Maria Bamford ($35-$40) on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., with special guest Jackie Kashian. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Script ($45-$70) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by 98° at Christmas ($25-$35) on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

The Needle Drop's 10th Anniversary Show ($15-$20) takes place at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., followed by The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die ($15) on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., with Rozwell Kid and Animal Flag opening. manicpresents.com

The John Pizzarelli Trio ($50-$75) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Rik Emmett of Triumph ($34-$49) performs an acoustic show with Dave Dunlop at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Gojira ($35-$40) performs at the Webster Theater in Hartford on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with Torche and Code Orange opening, followed by I Prevail ($24-$26) on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., with special guests The Word Alive, We Came As Romans and Escape the Fate. Stray From the Path ($13-$15) plays the Webster Underground on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m., with Barbarian opening, followed by Face Your Maker ($12-$14) on Oct. 5, with Falsifier, Signs Of The Swarm and HIVE; and Tides of Man ($12-$15) on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., with Of Space & Time and Black River Union opening. webstertheater.com

Toad's Place in New Haven hosts Yheti ($25-$30) on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., with DMVU, Of the Trees, Tsimba and AP Supreme opening, followed by RDX ($35-$40) on Oct. 8 at 10 p.m., with Yardyyy Cashflow, DJ Bene-G Mix and Phenom V. Gwar ($22-$25) plays Toad's on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Ghoul, Doyle and U.S. Bastards, followed by Pigeons Playing Ping Pong ($16-$18) on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m., with Flamingosis opening. toadsplace.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Felly ($27-$30) on Aug. 18, followed by the Subdudes ($48) on Nov. 16. StageOne hosts Daley ($25) on Oct. 13, followed by Loudon Wainwright III ($62) on Oct. 26; Brother Josephus and the Love Revolution ($28) on Nov. 25; and Keller Williams ($58) on Dec. 9. fairfieldtheatre.org

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Goodnight Moonshine ($10) on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Luke Elliot ($10-$12) on Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m. Free (with RSVP) Monday shows begin on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. with Laundry Day, the Backyard Committee and Elison Jackson, followed by Honduras on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.; the David Liebe Hart Band on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.; Thomas Wynn & the Believers with Rathborne on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.; Great Peacock and Seth Adam on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.; and The Duke of Surl with Marvelous Liars on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com

SixFoxWhiskey ($7-$10) heads to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Aug. 25 at 10 p.m., followed by Vinegar Mother ($7-$10) on Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com