Best Coast, Luis Fonsi Coming In The Fall

Best Coast ($25-$27) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Luis Fonsi ($58-$78) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Surfer Blood ($15) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m., with Katie Von Schleicher opening, followed by Liars ($18-$20) on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.; and Rainer Maria with Mates of State ($20) on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., with special guest Selector Dub Narcotic. Weakened Friends plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on Sept. 6 at 9:30 p.m. manicpresents.com

The Backyard Music Series at Infinity Hall in Hartford presents the Penniless Wild, The Girls from Ruby Falls and Belle of the Fall ($15-$24) on July 28 at 8:30 p.m. Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel ($29-$39) play an acoustic show at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., followed by Poor Man's Whiskey ($19-$34) on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., with Whitherward opening; and the London Souls ($24-$34) on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes three nights of Twiddle ($25-$30) on Aug. 31-Sept. 2. StageOne hosts Lucy Kaplansky ($32) on April 7. fairfieldtheatre.org

Toad's Place in New Haven hosts Freddie McGregor ($25-$30) on Aug. 10 at 9:30 p.m., with Bigship Band, Bojangles Muzik and Neily Benz opening. Kyle ($25) plays Toad's on Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Nikki Hill ($15-$20) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Real Kids and Daddy Long Legs ($15) on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m., with Jacques Le Coque opening; and the Woggles ($10-$12) on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com