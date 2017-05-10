Halsey, Imagine Dragons Announce Mohegan Shows

Halsey ($40-$55) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Imagine Dragons ($65-$105) on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests GroupLove and K.Flay. mohegansun.com

Diana Ross ($45-$75) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 30 at 7 p.m., followed by Sammy Hagar and the Circle ($65-$90) on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., with Collective Soul opening. The Revolution Rock Festival ($69.50-$1,099) takes place outdoors at Foxwoods on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m., with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Zakk Sabbath and others. Sean Paul ($55) plays the Fox Theater on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Kids Get in Free Shows at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre include Dierks Bentley (June 2); Lady Antebellum (July 22); One Republic (Aug. 2); and Brad Paisley (Aug. 6). For each adult lawn ticket purchased, one child uner 12 gets one lawn ticket for free. Kids tickets are available only at the Xfinity Theatre gates upon entry with proof of adult lawn tickets purchased. livenation.com

Gillian Welch ($35-$45) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 30 at 8 p.m., followed by Michelle Branch ($25-$27) on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Social Distortion ($32-$37) on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m., with Jade Jackson opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Sea The Sea and Kacy & Clayton ($12) perform at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on June 22 at 8:30 p.m. Walker Lukens plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on June 21 at 9:30 p.m. manicpresents.com

Air Traffic Controller ($19-$29) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 23 at 8 p.m., with Fast Romantics opening, followed by Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line ($19-$29) on July 20 at 8 p.m. Stray Birds ($24-$34) play Norfolk on July 30 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Matthew Sweet ($34-$49) on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., with Tommy Keene opening. Puddle of Mudd ($29-$59) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 14 at 8:30 p.m., followed by the Werks ($19-$34) on July 20 at 8 p.m.; and Enter the Haggis ($29-$44) on July 29 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Lez Zeppelin ($38) on Dec. 15. StageOne welcomes Stop Light Observations ($22) on July 16. fairfieldtheatre.org

Alive @ Five ($15) presents concerts on six Thursdays at 5 p.m. from July 6 to Aug. 6 at Columbus Park in Stamford, with shows by CeeLo Green (July 6), Ziggy Marley (July 13), Sugar Ray (July 20), Rachel Platten (July 27), Plain White T's (Aug. 3) and Phillip Phillips (Aug. 10). stamford-downtown.com

In Her Own Words ($12-$14) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on June 27 at 6:30 p.m., with Story Untold opening. webstertheater.com

Trombone Shorty ($85) performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse on June 6 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Gage Brothers ($10) play the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on June 23 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org