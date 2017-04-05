Joe Bonamassa, Mary J. Blige Among Recently Announced Concerts

Joe Bonamassa ($87.50-$157.50) plays the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m., followed by the Retro Futura – Back To The '80s Tour ($38.50-$65) on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., featuring Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, Paul Young, Modern English, the English Beat and Katrina (of Katrina & The Waves). Russ ($30) plays the Dome at Oakdale on May 26 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Ozuna Odisea's Worldwide Tour ($57-$77) arrives at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on April 29 at 11 p.m., with Jory Boy and Natti Natasha opening. Lea Michele ($40-$55) performs at the Fox Theater on May 4 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Steve Daggett and Tate Stevens ($25) on May 5 at 8 p.m.

Mary J. Blige ($75-$150) heads to the Grand Theater for two shows on May 13 (8 p.m.) and May 14 (7 p.m.), followed by Bell Biv Devoe ($65-$105) on May 26 at 8 p.m.; Barry Manilow ($98.75-$253.75) on May 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Jill Scott ($58-$88) on July 13 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Foster the People ($26.50-$32) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 6 at 8 p.m., followed by comedian Demetri Martin ($30-$40) on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Kevin Devine ($15-$18) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on May 10 at 8 p.m., with Adult Mom opening, followed by the Pains of Being Pure at Heart ($16-$18) on June 8 at 8:30 p.m., with special guest Ablebody. Elvis Depressedly ($13-$15) plays the Ballroom on June 11 at 7:30 p.m., with Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else and Horse Jumper of Love. manicpresents.com

The McLovins ($19-$29) return to Connecticut for a show at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 29 at 8 p.m., with One Time Weekend opening, followed by Who tribute Who's Next ($29-$44) on June 24 at 8 p.m.; and Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir ($34-$49) on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Ozzy tribute Ozzmosis ($19-$44) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 2 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Josh Ritter ($29-$49) on June 30 at 8:30 p.m.; and the Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber starring Terry Barber ($34-$49) on July 2 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven hosts the Yale Ante-Fling ($8, free with Yale ID) on April 14 at 9 p.m., with Hop Along, Varsity, Forth Wanderers and Sister Insider. toadsplace.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Deep Banana Blackout ($29-$32) on June 16. StageOne hosts Gaelic Storm ($38) on June 11, followed by Shawn Mullins ($28) on June 12 and Roomful of Blues ($42) on July 15. fairfieldtheatre.org

Octave Cat ($10-$12) performs at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on May 31 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

The 22nd annual WCSU Jazz Festival takes place on April 20-22 on the Danbury campus, featuring performances by the WCSU Jazz Ensemble, Stefon Harris and Aggregate Prime. wcsu.edu

Vinyl Revolution and Beyond Purple ($10) play Gibson's Bar and Grille in East Windsor on April 21 at 9:30 p.m. gibsonsbarandgrill.com