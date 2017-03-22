Bob Dylan Coming To Oakdale In June

Bob Dylan and His Band ($59.50-$129.50) return to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 18 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

John Mellencamp ($49.50) plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Alessia Cara ($25-$45) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 21 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Johnny A. ($24-$34) returns to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Ian Hunter & The Rant Band ($64-$84) on June 2 at 8 p.m.; the Cast of Beatlemania ($40-$55) on July 1 at 8 p.m.; and Los Lonely Boys ($19-$29) on July 19 at 8 p.m.

Sacred Fire ($24-$39) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Lucy Kaplansky and Cheryl Wheeler ($24-$54) on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; D.A. Foster and the Shaboo Allstars ($35-$50) on May 13 at 8 p.m.; shredder Yngwie Malmsteen ($44-$74) on May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Spyro Gyra ($49-$69) on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Pat Metheny ($74-$104) on June 9 at 8:30 p.m.; Springsteen tribute Bruce in the USA ($29-$44) on June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; the Adam Ezra Group ($19-$29) on June 23 at 8:30 p.m.; and Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk ($35-$54) on June 24 at 8:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Girls, Guns and Glory plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on May 24 at 9:30 p.m. manicproductions.org

Cafe Nine in New Haven hosts Jacques Le Coque, Dust Hat and the Right Offs ($6) on May 6 at 9:30 p.m., followed by the Revelers ($15) on May 11 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

A Lot Like Birds ($13-$15) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on May 14 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Trevor Hall ($28) on July 8. StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Xeno and Oaklander ($15) on May 18, followed by the Eric Johnson Electric Band ($48) on June 2; and Gary Hoey ($35) on Aug. 19. fairfieldtheatre.org

Cash is King ($20) plays songs of the Highwaymen at the Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on June 10 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

Ricky Nelson's twin sons ($65) perform their father's music on April 13 at 8 p.m., followed by Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli ($57-$99) on April 19 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The first two shows of the Ives Concert Park 2017 Summer Concert Series at Western Connecticut State University feature Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot (June 25, 7 p.m.) and the Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie (Aug. 4, 8 p.m.). wmconcerts.com

Monique Hill and Horizon Blue ($12-$15) play a CD release party at the Packing House in Willington on April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

ELM Fiction and Black Fluff ($5) perform at Best Video in Hamden on April 6 at 8 p.m. bestvideo.com

Dylan Foley ($20) plays a house concert in Middletown on April 1 at 7:30 p.m.