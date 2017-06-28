DJ Khaled Coming To Mohegan In August

DJ Khaled ($35-$55) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Huey Lewis and the News ($25-$45) on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Hike to the Mic 3.0 takes place at Heublein Tower on Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to sunset, with performances by Will Evans, West End Blend, Jay Collins & the Northern Resistance, Wise Old Moon, One Time Weekend and others. hiketothemic.com

The Stafford Springs Blues Festival ($25-$30) takes place Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 1 Hyde Park Road in Stafford Springs, with performances by Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, the Balkun Brothers, the Johnny Winter All-Stars, the Coffee Grinders and more. staffordspringsbluesfest.com

Never Shout Never ($20) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Jukebox the Ghost ($20-$22) on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., with Secret Weapons opening; Matt Pond PA ($15) on Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m., with special guest Wild Pink; and the Slackers ($16-$20) on Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Samantha Fish ($22-$25) on July 26 at 9 p.m., followed by Tee Grizzley ($40) on July 27 at 9 p.m., with DRMR, LouGotCash, Mariah Lynn and Dream Doll opening; Good Charlotte ($29-$33) on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.; Pepper and Tribal Seeds ($25-$30) on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.; and Krewella ($25-$30) on Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Set It Off ($15-$17) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., with Palisades opening. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Chick Corea and Steve Gadd ($78) on Oct. 3. StageOne hosts Los Lobos ($105) on Sept. 12, followed by Lewis Watson ($22) on Oct. 22; and Davy Knowles ($28) on Nov. 5. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Marks Brothers ($7-$10) head to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on July 14, followed by Brandon "TAZ" Niederauer, Doug Wimbish and Joey Peebles ($12) on July 21; and Big Mean Sound Machine ($7-$10) on July 29. All shows begin at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

George Thorogood and the Destroyers ($90) play the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on July 24 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org