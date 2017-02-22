Chris Stapleton Announces Hartford Show, Pixies Coming To College Street

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show ($34.75-$70.75) arrives at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 15 at 7 p.m. OneRepublic ($25-$135) performs at the Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur opening. livenation.com

Roger Waters' US + THEM Tour arrives at the XL Center in Hartford on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. xlcenter.com

Kidz Bop ($25) arrives at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 24 at 6 p.m., followed by Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox ($29.95-$79.95) on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. (James Arthur opens this one, too.). Gucci Mane ($45) plays the Dome at Oakdale on April 6 at 8 p.m., followed by 21 Savage ($30) on April 28 at 8 p.m., with Young M.A. and Young Nudy opening. oakdale.com

City and Colour ($32-$37) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 9 at 8 p.m. The Pixies ($45-$55) play College Street Music Hall on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m., with Sunflower Bean opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra plays the Music of U2 ($23) at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. hartfordsymphony.org

Sebadoh ($18) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on April 18 at 9 p.m., followed by Meat Puppets and mike watt + the jom & terry show ($20) on May 13 at 9 p.m., followed by Com Truise and Clark ($17-$20) on May 21 at 8 p.m., with Roland Tings opening. Mirah plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on June 7 at 10 p.m. manicproductions.org

The 12th annual Trinity International Hip-Hop Festival returns to Hartford from April 7 to 9 with headliner MC Lyte, who performs on April 8 at 8 p.m. at Trinity's Mather Hall. trincoll.edu

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Shaggy ($25-$30) on March 17 at 9 p.m., followed by Pink Talking Fish ($20-$23) on May 11 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts the New Mastersounds ($28) on May 10. StageOne welcomes Aztec Two-Step ($38) on April 13, followed by the Adam Ezra Group ($22) on April 14. fairfieldtheatre.org

Bella's Bartok ($10-$15) plays Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on March 10 at 10 p.m., with Cabin Fever opening, followed by JUKEJOINT ($10-$12) on March 16 at 10 p.m., featuring members of the New Mastersounds, the Nth Power and Jen Durkin and the Business. archstreettavern.com

Leslie West ($45) performs at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on March 18 at 8 p.m., followed by Eagles tribute Hotel California ($40) on March 19 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts Billy Joel tribute Mike Delguidice and Big Shot ($36-$40) on April 7 at 8:30 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

Guitarist/composer Hiroya Tsukamoto ($12) plays the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on March 10, with Andrew Biagiarelli opening, followed by the Eric Mintel Quartet ($20) on March 11; and pianist Satoko Fujii and bassist Joe Fonda ($15) on March 17. All shows begin at 8 p.m. buttonwoodtree.org

Pakistani artist Sanam Marvi ($28-$36) performs at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. jorgensen.uconn.edu