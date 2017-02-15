Future Coming To Xfinity; Jake Owen Playing Oakdale

Future ($26-$89.50) performs at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on May 20 at 7 p.m., with Migos, ASAP Ferg, Kodak Black and Zoey Dollaz opening. livenation.com

Jake Owen ($35-$55) plays the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

STS9 ($30-$35) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 19 at 8 p.m., followed by the return of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ($35-$60) on June 26 at 8 p.m., with the Mountain Goats opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Tet Offensive ($6) performs the music of Nirvana at Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 5 at 9 p.m., followed by Ceschi ($10) on April 19 at 9 p.m., with Gregory Pepper and Dear Rabbit opening. Sean Rowe ($15) plays Cafe Nine on April 21 at 9:30 p.m., with That Virginia opening, followed by Charly Bliss ($12) on June 16 at 9:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Natalie Cressman performs at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on March 23. archstreettavern.com

Lady Lamb's canceled show at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden has been rescheduled for Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. Moon Hooch's cancellation at the Ballroom will return on June 16 at 9 p.m.

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Spring Heeled Jack's record release party ($25) on May 5 at 9 p.m., with the Doped Up Dollies and the Snails opening. toadsplace.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts DigiTour ($27) on March 31, followed by the Mavericks ($59) on June 8 and Arlo Guthrie ($50-$75) on June 17. StageOne hosts the Nth Power ($19-$23) on June 7. fairfieldtheatre.org

Melissa Etheridge plays the Academy of Music in Northampton on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. aomtheatre.com

Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna ($20) play a house concert in Middletown on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Contact jcormack@wesleyan.edu for information.

Jeff Przech and the Outfit play Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford on March 10 at 9 p.m. blackeyedsallys.com

The Ali Ryerson-Joe Carter Duo celebrates the music of Brazilian composer Moacir Santos with a free concert at Sacred Heart University on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Modern Riffs ($10) plays the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on March 4 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org