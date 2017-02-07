Lady Gaga, Walk Off The Earth Coming To Casinos

Lady Gaga ($49-$399) returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Bryan Adams ($47) plays Mohegan on June 15 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Diana Krall ($58.75-$128.75) performs at the Bushnell in Hartford on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. bushnell.org

Explosions in the Sky ($25-$35) celebrates Manic Productions' 25th anniversary at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 20 at 8 p.m. Glass Animals ($30-$35) plays College Street on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Walk Off the Earth ($50) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on March 25 at 8 p.m., followed by the Fray ($40-$55) on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Foreigner ($25-$40) on May 5 at 8 p.m.; and Lee Brice and Justin Moore ($45-$75) on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

The Paper Kites ($20) play the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on March 12 at 8 p.m. And The Kids and Vundabar ($12-$14) co-headline at the Ballroom on March 16 at 8 p.m., with SPORTS opening, followed by Vieux Farka Touré ($17-$20) on April 8 at 9 p.m.; and Frank Iero and the Patience ($20) on April 20 at 7:30 p.m., with Dave Hause and the Mermaid opening. manicproductions.org

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes DMX ($35-$40) on March 18 at 9 p.m., followed by Crystal Garden ($12-$15), featuring Boyd Tinsley of the Dave Matthews Band, on March 29 at 8 p.m. Isaiah Rashad's Lil Sunny Tour ($15-$20) arrives at Toad's on April 3 at 9 p.m., followed by Kung Fu's The Fez Tour ($20-$25) on April 7 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Paul McCartney tribute Live and Let Die ($29-$54) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on April 2 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer ($39-$69) on April 27 at 8 p.m. and Mary Bridget Davies ($29-$49) on April 29 at 8 p.m. Shawn Mullins ($29-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on March 9 at 8 p.m., with special guest Chuck Cannon. Chicago tribute Connecticut Transit Authority ($29-$44) hits Norfolk on March 4 at 8 p.m., followed by Billy Joel aficionado Mike Delguidice ($29-$44) on March 11 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Fritz and Vinegar Mother ($7-$10) head to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Feb. 18 at 10 p.m., followed by the On The Spot Trio ($7-$10) on March 4 at 10 p.m., with Diesel Lady opening. The McLovins ($5-$7) play an acoustic show at Arch Street on March 9 at 9 p.m., followed by Steal Your Funk and Root Shock ($10-$13) on March 11 at 10 p.m.; and Electric Kif ($7-$10) on March 17 at 10 p.m., with WiRED opening. Neybas ($7-$10) returns to Arch Street on March 31 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

We Banjo 3 ($30) performs at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. thewadsworth.org

Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford welcomes Murali Coryvell on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m., followed by the Professors of Sweet Sweet Music (POSSM) on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. blackeyedsallys.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Flavour ($65) on April 1 and the Motet ($25) on April 12. StageOne welcomes Dale & Ray ($48) on April 6; Coco Montoya ($32) on April 23; the Hollywood Allstars ($35) on May 5; Elton John tribute Early Elton ($38) on June 9; and Howie Day ($28) on June 24. fairfieldtheatre.org

Patty Larkin ($25-$35) performs at Bridge Street Live in Canton on March 24 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

Jazz harpist Edmar Castañeda ($65-$75) plays a house concert in Hartford on March 11. realartways.org

Genesis tribute the Musical Box ($60) heads to Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on March 5 at 8 p.m., followed by Del McCoury and David Grisman ($75-$90) on April 21 at 8 p.m. and Buddy Guy ($95-$110) on April 25 at 8 p.m.

Rita Moreno's Feb. 18 performance at Ridgefield Playhouse has been postponed; ticket holders can exchange for other shows in the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series. ridgefieldplayhouse.org