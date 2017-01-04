Snarky Puppy, Bambino Announces Infinity Concerts

Snarky Puppy ($39-$79) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on April 1 at 8 p.m.

Bombino ($19-$39) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Steve Earle ($49-$79) on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Dave Matthews tribute Big Eyed Phish ($19-$34) heads to Hartford on Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Maceo Parker ($49-$74) on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.; and Keiko Matsui ($39-$64) on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Los Lobos ($59-$89) plays Infinity Hartford on March 2 at 8 p.m.

Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys ($29-$39) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band ($39-$54) on March 31 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Zucchero ($60-$100) heads to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on April 2 at 6 p.m. foxwoods.com

Local H ($12-$15) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on May 2 at 8:30 p.m., with Wayward City opening. Xenia Rubinos ($10) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m., with Olive Tiger opening. Movements ($10-$12) performs at the Space in Hamden on March 17 at 7:30 p.m., with From States Away and In Response opening. manicproductions.org

Fishbone ($28-$32) performs at the Warehouse in Fairfield on March 23. fairfieldtheatre.org

Badass Mother Fuzzers ($8) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., followed by Greg Cartwright ($10) on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m., with Peter Mazza opening. cafenine.com

Values ($10-$13) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., with Half Hearted, the Green Invaders and SCVM opening. Traitors ($13-$15) heads to the Webster Underground on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., with Degrader, Bodysnatcher, Low Points and Pry. webstertheater.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes the Amity Teen Center Benefit ($12-$15) on Feb. 20 at 4 p.m., with performances by Daytime High, Decent Opportunity, Mystic Seahorse and more. toadsplace.com

ShwizZ and Eggy ($7-$10) play Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m., followed by the Breakfast and Mammal Dap ($12-$15) on March 3 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com