Datsik At Webster, Matsiyahu At Toad's Place

Datsik ($25-$30) returns to the Webster Theater in Hartford on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m., with Space Jesus, RiotTen and Wooli. webstertheater.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Matisyahu ($25-$139) on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Opus' Blizzard B-Day Bash 2018 ($10) on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.; and J Boog ($18) on March 9 at 8:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Guy Davis Trio ($24-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m., followed by Live Dead and Riders '69 ($34-$44) on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.; Neil Young tribute Broken Arrow ($29-$39) on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.; and Robben Ford ($44-$64) on May 5 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere ($19-$49) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Weight ($39-$59) on Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m.; and Delbert McClinton ($74-$94) on March 31 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Atlas Moth and Royal Thunder ($13-$15) team up at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., with Mirrors For Psychic Warfare opening. manicpresents.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes San Fermin ($22-$25) on March 31. StageOne hosts Rolling Stones tribute Satisfaction ($28) on Jan. 25 and Jim Wolf ($22) on April 11. fairfieldtheatre.org

Mark Mulcahy ($5, free with RSVP) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by Christmas Nightmare ($5) on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m., with Light Upon Blight, Eugene Gallagher, Emily Bordonaro and The Sharp Flats. An all-star band featuring members of The Dap Kings and The Extraordinaires pay tribute to Junior Walker & The All Stars ($10) on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., with DJ B the T Jr. opening, followed by Will Dailey ($8-$10) on Jan. 13 at 9:30 p.m.; and The Suitcase Junket ($10-$12) on Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m., with Kate Lorenz opening. cafenine.com

Robert Messore's 15th Annual Fabulous Guitar Night ($10 suggested) takes place at St. John's Episcopal Church in New Haven on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Messore, Ron Anthony, Judy Handler and Mark Levesque, Pamela Means, Prester John, Michael Racine and Nancy Tucker.