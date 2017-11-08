Rod Stewart, Ozuna, Guster Announce CT Winter Shows

Rod Stewart ($99-$129) returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on March 24 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Ozuna ($78-$98) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. foxwoods.com

Guster ($35-$40) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Guided By Voices ($30-$35) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m., followed by WHY? ($16) on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

The Wailers ($44-$64) play Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., followed by Celtica ($24-$39) on March 23 at 8 p.m.; and Hal Ketchum ($34-$49) on April 7 at 8 p.m. Gin Blossoms ($34-$79) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m., followed by comedian Colin Quinn ($34-$79) on March 10 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine ($38) on Dec. 28, followed by Collie Buddz ($25-$30) on Jan. 19; and Delbert McClinton ($68) on March 30. StageOne hosts Red Wanting Blue and the Alternate Routes Quartet ($25-$28) on Dec. 22, followed by Julie Benko ($25) on Jan. 27; and Jeff LeBlanc ($20-$25) on April 28. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Balkun Brothers ($7-$10) return to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Nov. 17 at 10 p.m., with DJ Phresh opening, followed by Chaser 8 ($7-$10) on Dec. 1 at 10 p.m., with 1974 and the Heavy Calm opening; and Strange Machines ($7-$10) on Dec. 9 at 10 p.m., with special guests Airlooms. archstreettavern.com

The Shondes ($5) head to Cafe Nine in New Haven on Dec. 15 at 9 p.m., with Olive Tiger opening, followed by Tal National ($12-$15) on Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Currents ($12-$15) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on Dec. 17, with Sharptooth, Idle Lives and Roseview opening. webstertheater.com

The Northeast Blues Harmonica Showcase takes place at Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford on Dec. 2, featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Kosher Kid, Cheryl Arena, Wally "Sweet Daddy" Greaney and the Rick King Russell Band. blackeyedsallys.com

Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) performs at the Parrott Delaney Tavern in New Hartford on Dec. 8.