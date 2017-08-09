Ray LaMontagne At Waterburys Palace Theater

Ray LaMontagne's Just Passing Through ($35-$75) solo tour passes through Waterbury's Palace Theater on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. manicpresents.com

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger ($25-$40) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. METZ ($15) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Don Q ($17.50-$20) on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m., with Loso Loaded, A1 and Nun Balla opening, followed by the Dirty Heads ($30) on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m., with special guests the Unlikely Candidates and Tyrone's Jacket. toadsplace.com

The Spirit of Johnny Cash ($30-$45) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Acoustic Alchemy ($34-$54) on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.; Kris Allen ($29-$49) on Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m.; Rusted Root ($49-$69) on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. (Dec. 1 in Norfolk); and Christmas with the Celts ($39-$64) on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Lucinda & Michael ($19-$39) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., preceded by the Whiffenpoofs ($29-$34) earlier that day at 1:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Colin Hay ($50-$55) returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on Aug. 13 at 8 p.m., followed by Heart's Ann Wilson ($90) on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Rivener, Human Flourishing and Tick Hive ($8) on Sept. 8 at 9:30 p.m., followed by Paranormal Adam ($7-$10) with IamVarsity, San Ity and Positive ID on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.; the Upper Crust ($10-$12) with Jenny Dee and the Delinquents on Sept. 22 at 9:30 p.m.; Trashcan Sinatras ($20) on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.; and Jose Oyola and the Astronauts ($10-$15) on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Singer-songwriter Ryley Walker ($20) headlines a benefit for New Salem's 1794 Meetinghouse on Aug. 19, with Sunburned Hand of the the Man, PG Six and Willie Lane opening. 1794meetinghouse.org

Morgan Heritage ($25) performs at the West Indian Social Club in Hartford on Sept. 9 at 10 p.m.