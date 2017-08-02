Third Eye Blind Coming To College Street In Fall

Third Eye Blind ($30-$45) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Yelle ($15) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Tera Melos and Speedy Ortiz ($15) on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.; Knuckle Puck ($18-$21) on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., with Movements, With Confidence and Homesafe; and Pinegrove ($15-$18) on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., with Saintseneca and Adult Mom opening. manicpresents.com

San Holo ($20-$30) performs at the Webster Theater in Hartford on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m., with Just a Gent and Droeloe opening. Madball ($17-$20) plays the Webster Underground on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., with Brick By Brick, Absolute Suffering and Mase, followed by Knocked Loose ($13-$15) on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes P. J. Pacifico and Garrison Starr ($22) on Sept. 13, followed by Band Together ($65) on Sept. 20; Talking Dreads ($60) on Oct. 12; Declan O'Rourke ($28) on Nov. 7; and Jamie Kent ($20) on Dec. 1. fairfieldtheatre.org

Big Words ($10), featuring members of Snarky Puppy, Sister Sparrow and Max Creek, play Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Kino Kimino ($8) on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., followed by Jason Eady ($10-$12) on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.; and Jonwayne ($10-$12) on Nov. 3 at 9:30 p.m., with Danny Watts, Ceschi and EMV. cafenine.com

The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown hosts Adler & Hearne ($15) on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. buttonwoodtree.org