Guns N' Roses At XL Center In Fall

Guns N' Roses ($59-$250) brings its Not In This Lifetime Tour to the XL Center in Hartford on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. xlcenter.com

Phoenix ($35-$37) arrives at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., with Temples opening, followed by Silversun Pickups and Minus The Bear ($35-$37) on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox ($29.50-$85) heads to College Street on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Grails ($15) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. manicpresents.com

Donna the Buffalo ($29-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m., followed by the Young at Heart Chorus ($39-$64) on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.; Sean Kelly and the Samples ($34-$54) on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and J.J. Grey and Mofro ($34-$49) on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Neil Young tribute Broken Arrow ($24-$39) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m., followed by Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan ($25-$35) on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.; the Oz Noy Trio ($24-$44) on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Nora Jane Struthers and the Party Line ($19-$29) on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.; King's X ($34-$44) on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., with Kings of Spade opening; and Kate Taylor ($29-$49) on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., with special guests the Nields. infinityhall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes SZA on Aug. 18 at 9 p.m., with Smino and Ravyn Lenae opening, followed by Culture ($15-$20) on Aug. 23 at 9:30 p.m.; CHON ($18-$22) on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., with the Fall of Troy and Hail the Sun; Keller Williams ($25) on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m.; and Amine ($22-$25) on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Grady Tavern in Manchester celebrates its 15th anniversary with performances by Geoff Willard (Aug. 3), Deuce and James (Aug. 4) and the Johnny Frisell Band (Aug. 5).

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center welcomes Rickie Lee Jones on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. thekate.org