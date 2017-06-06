Bob Seger To Come To Mohegan; Free Outdoor Concerts In Hartford

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band ($85-$105) return to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones ($26-$30) play College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 26 at 8 p.m., followed by the Growlers ($20-$22) on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.; and Shawn Colvin and Her Band ($48-$63) on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas ($50-$75) arrives at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. foxwoods.com

Playboi Carti ($33) performs at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Moneybagg Yo with Funk Flex ($32-$35) on June 28 at 9 p.m., followed by Beres Hammond ($35-$40) on July 11 at 9 p.m.; and New Found Glory ($22-$27) on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot ($29.50-$79.50) heads to Ives Concert Park in Danbury on June 25 at 7 p.m.

Shovels & Rope ($39-$50) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 14. Joshua Radin ($34-$49) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 11, followed by Wishbone Ash ($34-$49) on Sept. 28; and the David Bromberg Quintet ($54-$69) on Oct. 6. All shows begin at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Culture Killer ($12-$15) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on July 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Frights ($13-$15) play Underground on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m., with King Shelter and On Drugs opening, followed by Wage War ($13-$15) on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m., with Gideon, Varials and Values; Jason Richardson ($15) on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m., with the Reign Of Kindo, Stolas and Huo; and Zomboy ($25) on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m., with Valentino Khan and Dr. Ozi. webstertheater.com

Audio Feed on Constitution Plaza in Hartford presents free Wednesday lunchtime (12:30 p.m.) concerts by Meredith Rose (June 7), Sketch Tha Cataclysm (June 14), Riley Pinkerton & Henry Black (June 21), Jeff Przech (June 28), Red No. 5 (July 5), Gracie Day (July 12), Tuesday Saints (July 19), Rebecca Kessler (July 26), Legalized (Aug. 2), Krizta Moon (Aug. 9), the Ken Serio Jazz Trio (Aug. 16), Earl Henrichon (Aug. 23) and Brian Dolman (Aug. 30).

Friday lunchtime shows (12:30 p.m.) on Pratt Street include performances by Bruce Gregori (June 9), I Anbassa (June 16), Sarah Golley (June 23), Among the Acres (June 30), the Balkun Brothers (July 7), Canyon (July 14), Lys Guillorn (July 21), To the Power (July 28), Ben Mikula (Aug. 4), Joey Batts and Them (Aug. 11), the Auburn Mode (Aug. 18) and Farewood (Aug. 25).

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins ($48-$78) added a second show at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. warnertheatre.org

Jason Loewenstein ($12) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 6 at 8:30 p.m., with DJ Tim Daltrey opening, followed by Crunk Witch ($10) on July 19 at 9 p.m., with Jason Sirianni, Dan Dillinger and OneWerd opening; and Tony Trischka's Early Roman Kings ($15-$18) on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Warehouse and StageOne in Fairfield welcome the Samples ($48) for three shows on Sept. 14 and 16 (Warehouse) and Sept. 15 (StageOne). The Magpie Salute ($48) plays the Warehouse on Nov. 14. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Daniel Salazar Ensemble heads to Black-eyed Sally's in Hartford on June 16 at 8 p.m. blackeyedsallys.com

The Heavy Metal Vomit Party ($5-$30) takes over Cherry Street Station in Wallingford on July 13 at 7 p.m., with performances by Continuum and Owl Maker.

BassDrumBone plays a free show at Real Art Ways in Hartford on June 10, followed by the Tatsuya Nakatani Gong Orchestra (June 25), the Tyshawn Sorey Sextet (July 29) and the Mark Dresser Septet (Sept. 9). All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. realartways.org

The Wallflowers ($75) head to the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on June 29 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org