Chance, Felly, Mariah Carey Announce CT Concerts

Chance The Rapper ($35-$85) performs at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 21 at 8 p.m. with special guests Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd. livenation.com

Mariah Carey ($175-$500) heads to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., followed by Peppino di Capri ($60-$100) at the Fox Theater on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. foxwoods.com

Felly ($25-$30) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 21 at 8 p.m., with Gyyps and the Mermaid Gang opening. collegestreetmusichall.com

Guitarists Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge ($20-$25) head to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on July 21 at 8 p.m. Co/ntry plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. manicpresents.com

Jane Monheit ($45-$65) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Sept. 22, followed by the High Kings ($34-$49) on Sept. 29 and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood ($45-$60) on Oct. 5. The Floozies ($20-$39) perform at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 12, followed by the Chris Robinson Brotherhood ($39-$60) on Nov. 4. All shows start at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Mullett ($22) on Nov. 24. StageOne hosts Nicole Atkins and Robert Ellis ($28) on July 26, followed by Dangermuffin ($22) on July 28 and Terrapin ($25) on Oct. 28. fairfieldtheatre.org

Jeff Bujak ($7-$10) plays the Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on June 15 at 9:30 p.m., with Friendship opening, followed by Miss Mojo ($7-$10) on June 23 at 10 p.m. and Swimmer ($7-$10) on June 30 at 10 p.m., with Great Blue opening. archstreettavern.com

Hidden Hospitals ($8) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 18 at 8:30 p.m., with the Refectory, Ourselves and Alone opening, followed by the Rubinoos ($15-$20) on July 27 at 9 p.m., Valley Queen ($8-$10) on Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. and the Flamin' Groovies ($20) on Aug. 23 at 9 p.m., with Dust Hat opening. cafenine.com

Little Stranger plays Stella Blues in New Haven on June 9.