Katy Perry Coming To Mohegan In September

Katy Perry ($99.50-$499.50) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Logic ($25-$45) performs at Mohegan on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo opening. mohegansun.com

Dashboard Confessional and the All-American Rejects ($30-$55) team up at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Old Dominion ($30-$40) on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.; and Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds: the Final Performances ($40-$55) on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. foxwoods.com

Earth Wind & Fire ($37-$67) heads to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m., with JB Smoove opening. livenation.com

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx ($35-$75) perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Phantogram and Tycho ($30-$35) play College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 25 at 7:30 p.m., with Heathered Pearls opening. Seu Jorge presents The Life Aquatic: A Tribute To David Bowie ($40-$155) on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m., followed by Two Door Cinema Club ($32.50-$45) on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m., with Circa Waves. Broken Social Scene ($28-$35) plays College Street on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m., with Frightened Rabbit opening, followed by the Kooks ($25-$27) on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Districts ($12-$14) perform at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Pinback ($25) on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. Comedian Kyle Kinane ($20) performs at the Ballroom on Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Born of Osiris ($18-$20) heads to the Webster Theater in Hartford on July 18 (4:30 p.m. doors), with Volumes, Betraying the Martyrs and Widowmaker opening. Cane Hill ($12-$14) plays the Webster Underground on July 22 at 8 p.m., with My Enemies & I opening. UFO and Saxon ($35-$40) team up at the Webster Theater on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., with Jared James Nichols opening. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Poor Man's Whiskey ($25) on Aug. 11, followed by Jonny Lang ($78) on Oct. 1; and the Alternate Routes ($28) on Dec. 9. StageOne hosts the Selecter ($48) on Aug. 7; Spyro Gyra ($75) on Sept. 24; and the Alternate Routes Acoustic ($28) on Dec. 8. fairfieldtheatre.org

Reeves Gabrels and His Imaginary Friends ($10-$12) perform at Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 25 at 9 p.m., followed by Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires ($10) on Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.; and Dada ($20) on Sept. 9 at 9:30 p.m., with the Trews opening. cafenine.com

The University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford and Black-eyed Sally's host The Legends Live On on May 27 at 8 p.m., featuring Michael Allman, Claudette King, Sheila Raye Charles and Jeff Pitchell. usj.edu

Muddy Ruckus ($5) plays Hog River Brewing Company in Hartford on June 9 at 6:30 p.m., with Brian Dolzani opening.

The Inaugural Connecticut House Music Festival takes place at Bushnell Park in Hartford on May 28 at 2 p.m., featuring DJs Cajar, Ryan Kennell, Power Divine, Sobi-One, Legacy, Snafu, Breaka Dawn, Eric Furtado, Mike Nyce, Charles Henry, John Hunter and Mike Johnson.

Soupstock Music & Arts Festival's 2017 music lineup includes the Skatalites, Particle, Sophistafunk, Elise Testone, Yes, Darling, the Alpaca Gnomes and Bella's Bartok. The event takes place on June 10-11 at Veteran's Park in Shelton. soupstockfestival.org

Stonington Sounds Summer Music Festival takes place on June 3 at 10 a.m. in various outdoor/indoor locations in Stonington Borough, with performances by the U.S. Coast Guard Dixieland Jazz Band, Elena Zamolodchikova, the Mike Casey Trio and Sonia Bettencourt. lagruacenter.org

Kerri Powers ($15) performs at the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on June 30 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org