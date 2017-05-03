New Pornographers, Tower Of Power Coming In Summer

The New Pornographers ($30-$35) head to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 27 at 8 p.m., with Cloud Nothings opening, followed by Tower of Power ($30-$75) on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Linkin Park ($73.50-$123.50) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 5 at 6:45 p.m., with Machine Gun Kelly opening. mohegansun.com

Kaleo ($30) plays the Dome at Oakdale on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

Freestyle Extravaganza 2017 ($48-$158), featuring the Sugar Hill Gang, TKA, Rob Base, Strafe, Judy Torres and others, takes place at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Rozwell Kid ($12-$14) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with Chris Farren and Great Grandpa opening. manicpresents.com

Joni Lambert performs the classics for Barbra & Céline: Double the Divas ($24-$39) at Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 3 at 8 p.m., followed by Badfinger ($34-$54) on July 7 at 8:30 p.m. Kenny Chesney tribute Pirate Flag ($29-$44) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 27 at 8 p.m., followed by Andy McKee ($35-$45) on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m., and Entrain ($24-$34) on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Vanna ($18-$20) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on June 10 at 6:15 p.m. webstertheater.com

The Terri Clark Band ($52-$58) hits the Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Lettuce ($38) on Aug. 12, followed by the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular ($35) on Dec. 2. StageOne hosts Amy Helm ($35) on July 20, followed by Eric Andersen ($32) on Aug. 11 and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band ($35) on Aug. 20. fairfieldtheatre.org

Michael McDonald ($58-$88) performs at the Garde Arts Center in New London on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., with Marc Cohn opening. gardearts.org

Christopher Cross ($65) returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 12 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Stanley Maxwell ($15) performs at the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on May 19 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org