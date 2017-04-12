Rick Ross At Oakdale, Kenny Chesney At Mohegan Among Summer's Concerts

Rick Ross ($45-$180) heads to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 16 at 8 p.m., with YFN Lucci opening. oakdale.com

Kenny Chesney ($95-$125) plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville for two nights on Aug. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Yestival ($35-$55), featuring Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, heads to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. foxwoods.com

Neurosis ($28-$32) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m., with Converge and Amenra. collegestreetmusichall.com

Twin Peaks ($15) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on June 10 at 9 p.m., with Ron Gallo opening, followed by Tank and The Bangas ($15) on June 16 at 8 p.m., with Sweet Crude. manicpresents.com

Infinity Hall in Norfolk welcomes Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra ($34-$49) on May 28 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Graham Nash ($109-$134) on July 11 at 8 p.m. Drive-By Truckers ($29-$64) play Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 26 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven hosts a free show by Cosmic Homies and Oshun on April 21 at 9:30 p.m., followed by PNB Rock and Daveon ($28-$35) on May 4 at 10 p.m.; Otep ($15) on June 15 at 8 p.m.; The Naked and Famous ($27.50-$30) on June 16 at 9 p.m.; a free show by Prince tribute Erotic City on June 17 at 9 p.m.; and Jackson Browne/Laurel Canyon tribute Running On Empty ($15-$20) on June 22 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Mushroomhead ($20-$22) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on May 2 at 7 p.m., with Sunflower Dead and the Browning, followed by Hell or Highwater ($10-$12) on May 7 at 7 p.m.; Palaye Royale ($12-$14) on May 9 at 7 p.m., with Light It Up, Cometa and World Clvss; Darke Complex ($10-$13) on May 10 at 7 p.m., with Kaonashi, the Charm the Fury, Rise & Resist and the Days Ahead; Hail the Sun ($13-$15) on June 6 at 6:30 p.m., with Capsize, Eidola and Limbs; and Miss May I ($22) on June 22 at 7 p.m., with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan and Currents. Ratt ($30-$35) plays the Webster Theater with Vengeance on June 18 at 6:30 p.m., followed by Fates Warning ($22-$25) on June 30, with Sacred Oath and Shadow Kingdom. webstertheater.com

After Funk ($7-$10) plays Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on May 27 at 10 p.m., followed by Octave Cat ($10-$12) on May 31 at 10 p.m.; and Zach Deputy ($15-$18) on Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Juliana Hatfield ($18-$20) heads to Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 22 at 9:30 p.m., with Ports of Spain opening, followed by Locust Honey ($10-$12) on May 3 at 8 p.m., with the Bandolins. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Cracker Unplugged ($28) on June 7, followed by Allen Stone Solo ($32-$37) on June 15; and Donavon Frankenreiter ($35) on Aug. 10. StageOne welcomes Cowboy Mouth ($38) on June 21, followed by the Devon Allman Band ($32) on Aug. 9. fairfieldtheatre.org

Robben Ford ($38) plays the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on May 10 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Kristen Graves and Natalie Gelman ($15) perform at the Buttonwood Tree in Middletown on April 28 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org