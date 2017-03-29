Vans Warped Tour In July; Lady Gaga At Mohegan Next Fall

The Vans Warped Tour 2017 ($42.50) arrives at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 9 at 11 a.m., with appearances by Sick Of It All, CKY, GWAR, the Adolescents, Strung Out, T.S.O.L, Hatebreed and others, followed by Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows ($29.50-$99.50) on Sept. 2 at 6:45 p.m., with special guests Rivers and Rust. livenation.com

New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas (June 3-24) announced its 2017 music lineup, which includes performances by the Wailers, Jimmy Greene, Wu Man and the Miró Quartet, Troker, Fulaso, Rusted Root and others. artidea.org

Lady Gaga ($50-$400) added a second show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Ghost ($35-$45) returns to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 18 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Ugly God ($22) on May 12 at 9 p.m., followed by the Rick Derringer Band ($30) on June 10 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Balkun Brothers ($15-$30) celebrate the release of a new album at Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 17, with Consider the Source and Jake Kulak and the LowDown opening. Doors tribute Riders on the Storm ($24-$34) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 17, followed by Amy Helm ($29-$34) on July 7. All shows begin at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Jimmie Vaughan ($48) heads to the Warehouse in Fairfield on Sept. 10. StageOne welcomes Ian Hunter and the Rant Band ($78) on May 20, followed by Fishhead Stew ($50) on May 27. fairfieldtheatre.org

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford hosts Kat Wright ($10-$15) on April 20 at 9:30 p.m., followed by the Serpent Deflectors ($10) on April 29 at 10 p.m.; and the Balkun Brothers ($10) on May 19 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Tall Heights and Henry Jamison play a free show at BAR in New Haven on May 10, followed by Ruby the RabbitFoot and Ashley Hamel on May 31; both shows begin at 9:30 p.m. manicproductions.org

The Hip Abduction ($10-$12) performs at the Main Pub in Manchester on April 13 at 8 p.m.