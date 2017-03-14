Ed Sheeran, Nickelback To Play At Mohegan Sun

Ed Sheeran ($85-$105) plays two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 14 and 15. Comedian Chris Tucker ($25-$45) returns to Mohegan on May 28, followed by Nickelback ($59-$99) on July 13, with special guest Shaman's Harvest. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Ian Anderson's Jethro Tull ($40-$60) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Chevelle ($29.50) returns to the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on May 24 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

My Morning Jacket ($46-$66) performs at Mass MoCa in North Adams, Mass. on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., with the Districts opening. massmoca.org

Frankie Ballard ($20-$25) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 14 at 8 p.m., followed by Flogging Molly ($25-$35) on May 21 at 8 p.m., with special guest the White Buffalo; and Thrice ($19-$22) on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Ab-Soul ($22-$25) on May 7 at 9 p.m. followed by Live Dead '69 ($20-$25) on May 13 at 9 p.m., featuring Tom Constanten, Mark Karan, Slick Aguilar, Robin Sylvester and Jay Lane. toadsplace.com

The Alpaca Gnomes ($15-$25) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 14 at 8 p.m., followed by Aztec Two-Step ($39-$49) on July 21 at 8 p.m. Aaron Neville ($59-$84) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Little Feat ($58-$88) performs at the Klein in Bridgeport on May 25, followed by Rodriguez ($55-$85) on Sept. 23. Citizen Cope ($59) plays a solo acoustic show at the Warehouse in Fairfield on April 23, followed by the John Popper Duo ($45) on Sept. 24. StageOne hosts Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow ($25) on June 8. fairfieldtheatre.org

Joseph ($25) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on June 1 at 8 p.m., followed by Sorority Noise ($15) on June 17 at 7:30 p.m., with Forth Wanderers, the Obsessives and Shannen Moser opening. manicproductions.org

John Brown's Body ($15-$18) plays Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on April 8 at 9 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven welcomes Joe Jack Talcum of the Dead Milkmen ($10) and F. Woods (Mercury Radio Theater) on May 18, with Kyle Trocolla, Jeremy Zombii and Wolf Harbor opening, followed by the Toasters ($12) on June 25; BJ Barham ($15) on June 28; and Alash ($15-$20) on June 29. All shows begin at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

Missio ($10-$12) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on April 13 at 8:30 p.m. Twiztid's Psychomania Tour ($25-$30) arrives at the Webster Theater on May 12 (5 p.m. doors), with G-Mo Skee, Young Wicked, Gorilla Voltage, Fury, BRILLiant Mindz and Freeze. AFI ($25) plays the Webster on June 7 at 8 p.m. webstertheater.com

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville hosts Alejandro Escovedo ($25-$40) on May 12, followed by Carolyn Wonderland ($20-$30) on May 26; Wise Old Moon with SixFoxWhiskey ($10-$20) on May 27; and Eileen Jewell ($20-$30) on Sept. 9. All shows begin at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

RUNA's show at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford has been rescheduled for March 19 at 1 p.m. usj.edu