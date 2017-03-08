Travis Scott Announces April Stop At Oakdale

Travis Scott brings his Birds Eye View Tour ($35-$59.50) to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on April 27 at 7 p.m. Boston and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts ($45-$125) play the Oakdale on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. oakdale.com

KORN ($25-$74.50) heads to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 23 at 6 p.m., with Stone Sour, Skillet, Yelawolf and DED opening. livenation.com

Lukas Graham ($55) performs at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on May 27 at 7 p.m. John Legend ($75-$175) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on June 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Patti LaBelle ($35-$50) on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Santana ($39.50-$79.50) plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Melissa Etheridge ($52.50-$75.50) heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on May 2, followed by the Cult ($39.50-$49.50) on May 7; and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue ($35-$40) on June 11. All shows begin at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Pink Talking Fish ($24) plays at Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 24 at 8:30 p.m. Samantha Fish ($24-$34) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on May 19 at 8 p.m., followed by Gaelic Storm ($34-$49) on June 10 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Sophistafunk ($10-$12) heads to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on April 14 at 10 p.m., followed by the Main Squeeze ($12-$15) on May 21 at 9 p.m. archstreettavern.com

The Kristin Andreassen Trio ($10-$12) featuring Chris Eldridge plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 23 at 8:30 p.m., with Goodnight Blue Moon opening. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Mullett ($22) on May 19. Driftwood and Seth Walker ($25) play StageOne in Fairfield on May 19. fairfieldtheatre.org

Toto ($43-$73) performs at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on June 20 at 8 p.m. warnertheatre.org

Judy Collins ($45-$60) performs at the Palace Theater in Danbury on April 2 at 2 p.m. thepalacedanbury.com

The Ridgefield Playhouse welcomes Ben Vereen ($75) on May 21, followed by Nick Fradiani ($37.50) on May 26; and Pink Martini ($67.50) on May 31. All shows begin at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Stafford Palace Theater presents Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives ($40-$45) on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com