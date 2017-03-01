John Mayer, Moody Blues Coming This Summer

John Mayer's The Search for Everything Tour ($28-$117) arrives at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Brantley Gilbert ($24.75-$59.75) on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., with special guests Tyler Farr and Luke Combs. livenation.com

The Moody Blues ($56-$151) return to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Seether ($30) plays the Dome at Oakdale on May 11 at 7:30 p.m., with Letters from the Fire and Kaleido. oakdale.com

The Goo Goo Dolls ($25-$45) play Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Depeche Mode ($79-$129) plays Mohegan Sun on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com

Franz Ferdinand ($27-$32) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 7 at 8 p.m., followed by St. Paul & The Broken Bones ($25-$35) on June 18 at 8 p.m., with special guests Shovels & Rope. Michael Franti & Spearhead ($37-$42) play College Street on June 27 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Somo ($22-$25) on May 2 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

John Mayall ($54-$69) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 3 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Bad Bunny ($30) plays the Webster Theater in Hartford on March 10 at 7 p.m., followed by Saved by the 90s ($13-$15) on April 15 at 8 p.m.; and Flux Pavilion ($25-$40) on April 27 at 9 p.m., with G Buck and others opening. Like Moths to Flames ($15-$17) performs at the Webster Underground on March 17 at 6:30 p.m., with Sworn In, My Enemies & I, Cover Your Tracks, backwordz, Half Hearted and In Honor Of opening. Idle Lives and Young Graves ($10-$13) play the Underground on March 21 at 6:30 p.m., followed by Oceano ($15-$17) and special guests on May 13 at 6:30 p.m.; the Devastation on the Nation Tour ($25-$25) on May 20 at 7 p.m., featuring Cryptopsy, Decrepit Birth and more; and Hed Pe ($18-$20) on May 27 at 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com

New Haven Steps Up ($10 suggested) raises money for the ACLU of Connecticut at Cafe Nine in New Haven on March 5 at 7:30 p.m., with performances by Mates of State, the Shellye Valauskas Experience, Mercy Choir, Tiny Ocean, Frank Critelli, Anne Marie Menta and Dick Neal. Richard Barone and Ricky Byrd ($10-$12) play Cafe Nine on April 6 at 9 p.m., followed by Ransom Pier ($8) on April 14 at 9 p.m., with Ian Biggs and Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots. cafenine.com

The third annual Hike to the Mic takes place at Heublein Tower on Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to sunset, with performances from Will Evans, Jay Collins & the Kings County Band, West End Blend, Wise Old Moon, One Time Weekend, the Kenn Morr Band, Preiser & O'Brien Band, Kais & Dollz and the KC Sisters. hiketothemic.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets ($45) on April 2, followed by Paul Kelly and Charlie Owen ($28) on May 12; Marc Broussard ($42) on June 5; and the Soul Rebels ($28) on Aug. 3. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts David Allan Coe ($35-$40) on July 14 at 9 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com

Kinky Friedman's The Resurrected Tour ($25-$35) stops at Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on April 14-15, followed by Coco Montoya ($25-$40) on April 30; Marshall Crenshaw ($15-$30) on May 6; Shirley Alston Reeves ($35-$50) on May 13; and Brother Joscephus and the Love Revolution ($15-$30) on July 7. All shows begin at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

John Gorka ($25-$30) performs at the Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. roaringbrook.org

Strange Brew Pub in Norwich hosts a tribute to Summer Jam Watkins Glen '73 ($10) on March 17 at 8 p.m., with performances by Green Tea, Marty Moroney and friends and the Troublemakers, followed by Marvelous Liars, Straight to VHS and Fatal Film ($5) on March 24 at 9 p.m.