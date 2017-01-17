Zac Brown Band Books At Xfinity, Def Leppard, Jason Aldean At Mohegan

The Zac Brown Band ($40.75-$81.25) returns to Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on July 6 at 8 p.m. livenation.com

The Illusionists Jan. 18 show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been postponed to June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be honored; refunds can be made at point of purchase and must be completed prior to Jan. 21.

Def Leppard ($59-$129) heads back to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on April 12 at 7 p.m., followed by Jason Aldean ($79-$99) on May 19-20 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver. livenation.com

Kesha and the Creepies play a free show at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods in Mashantucket on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Meanwhile, Smokey Robinson performs for free at Foxwood's Fox Theater. Ashanti and Ja Rule ($55-$70) team up at the Fox Theater on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Morris Day and the Time host a free show at the Atrium Bar Lounge on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., followed by Taylor Dayne on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Alicia Keys ($95-$155) plays the Grand Theater on March 12 at 7 p.m., followed by Idina Menzel ($65-$125) on July 7 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

2Cellos ($48-$75) heads to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Twiddle ($22-$35) returns to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on May 5 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell ($34-$64) play Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 5 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Jane Monheit ($44-$74) on April 21 at 8:30 p.m. Steely Dan tribute Beau Bolero ($29-$44) returns to Infinity Hall Hartford on May 6 at 8 p.m., followed by Delbert McClinton ($74-$99) on May 19 at 8:30 p.m. Walter Trout ($30-$44) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 14 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Wild Child ($16) plays the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on March 4 at 9 p.m., followed by the Expendables ($20) on March 21 at 8 p.m., with RDGLDGRN and Tribal Theory opening; and John K. Samson and the Winter Wheat ($17-$20) on March 31 at 9 p.m. manicproductions.org

The Rumjacks ($8-$10) head to Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 12 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Sasquatch and the Sick-A-Billys ($8) on April 28 at 10 p.m., with Bloodshot Bill opening; and the Wild Reeds ($10-$12) on April 30 at 8:30 p.m., with special guest Blank Range. cafenine.com

Joshua Radin ($38) performs at the Warehouse in Fairfield on March 30, followed by Carbon Leaf ($25) on May 4. fairfieldtheatre.org

Patty Larkin ($25-$35) plays Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on March 24 at 8 p.m., followed by Allman Brothers tribute Capricorn ($20-$28) on March 25 at 8 p.m. Back to the Garden 1969 ($25-$35) performs at Bridge Street on April 21 at 8 p.m., followed by the Mighty Soul Drivers and Vitamin B3 ($15-$25) on April 28 at 8 p.m.; and the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue ($25-$40) on May 20 at 8 p.m. Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez ($18-$25) plays Bridge Street on July 15 at 8 p.m., with Lovelace/Stoltz opening. 41bridgestreet.com