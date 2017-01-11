Green Day To Play Xfinity In August

Green Day's Revolution Radio Summer Tour ($30-$89.50) arrives at Hartford's Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m., with special guests Catfish and the Bottlemen. livenation.com

Big Sean's I Decided Tour ($49.50) comes to the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on April 7 at 8 p.m., with MadeInTYO opening. oakdale.com

LANY ($18-$22) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on March 13 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies ($49-$79) returns to Hartford's Infinity Hall on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Elison Jackson ($8-$10) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on March 21 at 8:30 p.m., with the Ferdy Mayne and Hnry Flwr opening. Shadow Band plays a free show at BAR in New Haven on March 1 at 9:30 p.m. manicproductions.org

Unconscious Disturbance ($6-$8) plays Cafe Nine on Feb. 3 at 9:30 p.m., with the Right-Offs opening, followed by Little Lesley and the Bloodshots ($8) on March 18 at 9:30 p.m., with the Bopthrills. cafenine.com

Tab Benoit ($45) plays the Warehouse in Fairfield on March 7. Dylan Connor ($20) performs at StageOne in Fairfield on Feb. 4. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Green River Festival ($29.99-$109.99) in Greenfield, Mass., announced headliners Lake Street Dive and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. The festival takes place July 14-16. greenriverfestival.com

David Mallett ($18-$20) performs at the Sounding Board in West Hartford on Jan. 14, followed by the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio (Jan. 28, $15-$17); the Gaslight Tinkers (Feb. 11, $15-$17); and Pete's Posse (Feb. 25, $15-$17). All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Universalist Church in West Hartford (433 Fern Street). soundingboardcoffeehouse.org

Organist Cameron Carpenter ($50-$55) performs at the Quick Center for the Arts on the Fairfield University campus on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. quickcenter.com

The Telegraph in New London hosts Rock Fix 2017 on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m., with performances by the Foresters, Dayne Duranti, Daniprobably (of Quiet Giant), Dr. Martino, Fatal Film and Straight to VHS. telegraphnl.com