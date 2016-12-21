John Fogerty Coming To Foxwoods In February; Richard Marx At Infinity

John Fogerty ($65-$100) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. foxwoods.com

NYC duo Lawrence ($12) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., followed by Robert Ellis ($15) on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m., with Courtney Hartman opening; Tortoise ($18-$20) on March 14 at 8 p.m.; and Sofi Tukker ($12) on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. manicproductions.org

Nonpoint ($18-$22) returns to the Webster in Hartford on Feb. 8 (5:30 p.m. doors). Carnifex ($20) plays the Webster Underground on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., with Rings of Saturn, Lorna Shore and She Must Burn opening. Infected Mushroom ($25-$30) takes the Webster Main Stage on April 14 at 9 p.m. webstertheater.com

Richard Marx ($54-$84) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by Bernie Williams ($60-$80) on Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Poco ($49-$69) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 1 at 8 p.m., followed by Everly Brothers tribute the Bird Dogs ($29-$44) on May 12 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Aaron Neville ($68) on Feb. 18. StageOne hosts Adrian Belew ($42) on March 3, followed by Shawn Mullins ($28) on March 14 and Ana Popovic ($38) on May 3. fairfieldtheatre.org

Tweed and Phonosynthesis ($7-$10) play Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Jan. 7, followed by Beau Sasser's Escape Plan and Wild Adriatic ($7-$10) on Jan. 13; Flux Capacitor and Jeremiah Hazed ($7-$10) on Jan. 21; Teddy Midnight, The Mushroom Cloud and One Time Weekend ($7-$10) on Jan. 27; Steal Your Funk ($7-$10) on Jan. 28, featuring members of Deep Banana Blackout and the Breakfast; Formula 5 with Mister F ($7-$10) on Feb. 3; Someone You Can Xray and Chaser Eight ($5-$7) on Feb. 4; Sophistafunk ($10-$12) on Feb. 9; ShwizZ and Eggy ($7-$10) on Feb. 10; Dead meets Marley ($7-$10) on Feb. 11, with the Sticky Greens and High Tide; DJ Logic ($10-$12) on Feb. 24; and Rane ($10-$12) on March 25. archstreettavern.com

Spirit Family Reunion ($15) returns to Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m., followed by all-girl Ramones tribute Rockaway Bitch ($8) on Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. cafenine.com

SUSTO opens for the Lumineers at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on March 16. mohegansun.com

Tom Rush ($48-$54) plays the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook on April 7, followed by Stray Cats tribute Americano ($28-$32) on April 8, Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets ($45-$48) on April 21 and Stephen Kellogg ($33-$36) on April 22. All shows begin at 8 p.m. katharinehepburntheater.org

Les Nubians perform a free community concert at the Artists Collective in Hartford on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. artistscollective.org