Regina Spektor Coming To College Street In Fall

Regina Spektor ($37 to $57) will play a special solo show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Mike Gordon ($25 to $30) heads to College Street on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., and comedian Gad Elmaleh ($25 to $30) will be there Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. Kari Jobe ($19 to $39) plays the Elm City venue Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Anthony Hamilton ($58 to $158) plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. Christina Milian ($25) will be a guest at Studio 25 at Foxwoods on July 29 at 10 p.m. foxwoods.com

The Russ Liquid Test ($15) is set to play the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. manicpresents.com

Smooth-voiced New Orleanian Aaron Neville ($59 to $79) will play Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. The Chris Robinson Brotherhood ($45 to $65) performs at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. and then in Hartford on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Jess-O-Lantern ($5) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Sept. 5. Carrie Johnson, Libby Johnson and Nick Depuy play Cafe Nine on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Sex Beat features the legendary Kid Congo Powers spinning records (free) at Cafe Nine on Aug. 13. cafenine.com

Reggae legend band Culture ($20) hits Toad's Place in New Haven on Aug. 23 celebrating the 40th anniversary of its groundbreaking album "Two Sevens Clash." And guitar wizard Keller Williams ($25) returns to Toad's on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. Chon ($18) will play Toad's on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. toadsplace.com

Lettuce ($38) plays Fairfield Theatre Company's The Warehouse on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Detroit folk legend Rodriguez ($55 to $85), the subject of the award-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," plays the Warehouse Sept. 23. fairfieldtheatre.org.