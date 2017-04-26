Migos At Foxwoods In May; Chicago, Yes Coming To Oakdale

Migos ($68-$158) performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on May 21 at 7 p.m., with special guest A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Maxwell ($66-$96) plays the Grand Theater on June 9 at 8 p.m., followed by Zion & Lennox ($58-$150) on June 10 at 8 p.m., with Mozart La Porta opening. Lionel Richie ($95-$200) arrives at the Grand Theater on July 1 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Chicago ($36-$125) returns to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Yes ($37-$305), with Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Lil Uzi Vert ($50) plays the Dome at Oakdale on June 11 at 7 p.m., with Bibi Bourelly opening. oakdale.com

Little Dragon ($25-$27) arrives at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 30 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Moose Blood ($21) heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on July 30 at 8 p.m. manicpresents.com

The Yardbirds ($44-$69) perform at Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 9 at 7:30 pm. infinityhall.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes Tarrus Riley with Dean Fraser and Blak Soil Band ($25-$30) on June 21 at 9:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

Ozuna ($40-$125) performs at the Webster Theater in Hartford on June 9 at 7 p.m., followed by Adventure Club ($25-$30) on June 23 at 9 p.m. Reel Big Fish ($28.50-$32) plays the Webster on June 24 at 7 p.m., with The Expendables, The Queers and Tunnel Vision opening, followed by the 2017 Reunion Tour ($20-$25), featuring L.A. Guns (Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns) on July 27 at 5:30 p.m., with Budderside opening. webstertheater.com

Locapalooza III ($15-$20), featuring the Brian Dolzani Trio, Elle Sera, Belle of the Fall, Five in the Chamber, Laini and the Wildfire, Hitch and the Giddyup, Chaser Eight, ZWS+G and Creamery Station, takes place at Three Saints Park in Bethany on May 20, beginning at 10:30 a.m. locapaloozaiii.bpt.me

Bent Knee ($10) returns to Cafe Nine in New Haven on June 3 at 9:30 p.m., with Great Caesar opening, followed by the Zambonis ($8) on July 29 at 9:30 p.m., with special guests the Stents and Dust Hat. cafenine.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Assembly of Dust ($25) on July 22, followed by Joshua Radin, Rachel Yamagata and Brandon Jenner ($37-$42) on Aug. 5. StageOne welcomes Lee DeWyze ($32-$67) on June 13, followed by Swear and Shake ($20) on June 23; and Johnny A. ($32) on Sept. 22. fairfieldtheatre.org

Delta Rae ($37.50) returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on May 24 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown welcomes Kosi and Eric Lee ($10) on May 12 at 8 p.m. buttonwood.org

Singer-songwriter Suzanne Sheridan and friends pay tribute to Bob Dylan ($20 donation) at Westport Historical Society in Westport on May 12 at 6 p.m. westporthistory.org