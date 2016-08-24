Patton Oswalt, Thievery Corporation Coming To College Street

Comedian Patton Oswalt ($35-$55) performs at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Thievery Corporation ($40-$50) hits College Street on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale beginning on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. collegestreetmusichall.com.
Grateful Dead re-creationists Dark Star Orchestra ($22-$27) return to College Street on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.
Paper Route ($12) performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., with Halfnoise opening. Jonathan Richman ($20) plays the Ballroom on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m., with special guest Tommy Larkins. manicproductions.org.
Bluesman Elvin Bishop ($40-$80) headlines the 2 Left Feet Blues Festival at Simsbury Meadows in Simsbury on Sept. 17. 2leftfeetbluesfestival.com.
Like Pacific ($12-$15) plays the Webster Underground in Hartford on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., with Broadside, Rarity, Boston Manor and From States Away opening. The Dillinger Escape Plan ($18-$20) plays the Webster on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m., with O'Brother, Car Bomb and Cult Leader. webstertheater.com.
DJ Logic ($7) heads to Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. archstreettavern.com.
The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs hosts former Hinder singer Austin John Winkler ($17.50-$22.50) on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com.
Tom Hamilton's American Babies ($10) play the Acoustic in Bridgeport on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. theacoustic.rocks.
Poor Man's Whiskey ($28) heads to StageOne in Fairfield on Sept. 23 at 7:45 p.m. Tea Leaf Green ($25-$28) plays the Warehouse in Fairfield on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., with Stop Light Observation. fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Allman Neville Pitchell Band ($48-$54) heads to the Kate in Old Saybrook on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., followed by Signs of Life: Essence of Pink Floyd ($45) on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.; and Jeffrey Foucault & Kris Delmhorst ($25-$28) on Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. thekate.org.
The Old Howard Troupe ($17-$20) performs at the Branford Folk Coffeehouse in Branford on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
RANN ($5) plays Bleachers in Bristol on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. bleachersbar.net.
A concert of Russian Chamber Music ($25) takes place at Lyric Hall in New Haven on Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.
Steely Dan tribute Hey Nineteen ($27-$37) heads to Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on Oct. 8. 41bridgestreet.com.
Rane celebrates its 20-year anniversary with a show at the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton on Nov. 26 at 10 p.m.