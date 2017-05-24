Black-eyed & Bluesfest Returns In June

The 18th Annual Black-eyed & Bluesfest returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford on June 17 at 2 p.m., with performances by Grayson Hugh & the Moon Hawks, the N. E. Blues Harmonica Showcase, the Danny Draher Band, Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, the Alchemystics and 7 Below. Admission is free. blackeyedsallys.com

Kongos ($55) performs at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Radio 104 Fest hosts 311 ($40-$160) at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on July 22 at 7 p.m., with New Politics opening. ctconventions.com

Poptone ($35), featuring Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins, performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. manicpresents.com

Indivisible CT and the Shinolas host Songs of Despair & Hope ($20-$40) at Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 11 at 2:30 p.m., with performances by Richard Shindell, Jon Pousette Dart, Christine Ohlman, Mark Erelli, The Girls From Ruby Falls, Vance Gilbert, Hugh Blumenfeld, Joanna Perricone and the Hartford Hot Several. Robert Cray ($64-$89) performs at Infinity Hall Hartford on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m., followed by 10,000 Maniacs ($49-$69) on Sept. 8 at 8:30 p.m. The Weight Band ($39-$59) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m., followed by Rodney Crowell ($44-$64) on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.; and Leo Kottke ($39-$59) on Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Kingsmen ($10-$12) head to the Webster Underground in Hartford on June 17 at 7:30 p.m., with Degrader, In Depths & Tides and Grip Of Misfortune opening. Letters From the Fire ($12-$15) plays the Underground on July 20 at 8 p.m. webstertheater.com

Toad's Place in New Haven welcomes the Z3 and Not Ween ($10-$12) on June 29 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Funky Meters ($45) head to the Warehouse in Fairfield on Sept. 15, followed by Hot Tuna Acoustic ($60) on Dec. 1. StageOne welcomes the Wild Reeds ($15-$18) on July 27, followed by Easter Island and Oak House ($18) on Aug. 21; Joan Osborne ($65) on Nov. 2; and Popa Chubby ($32) on Dec. 30. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Airplane Family & Friends and Live Dead '69 ($55-$100) team up at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on June 21 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The Ghost of Paul Revere and the Old Royals ($12-$15) play Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on June 16 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Nyce! ($23) returns to the Kate in Old Saybrook on June 21 at 7:30 p.m. katharinehepburntheater.org

Ivan Goff and Eamon O'Leary ($20) perform at the Middletown House Concert Series on June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Call 860-983-7963 for details.