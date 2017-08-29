Uncertainty Music Series Saying Farewell In Firehouse 12 Concerts

Once a month, the Uncertainty Music Series injects a heady dose of spontaneous composition, white-knuckle improv and electro-acoustic weirdness into the New Haven nightlife scene. This has been going on for the past 10 years.

Sadly it's coming to an end: Uncertainty wraps up a decade of experimental music with two nights of performances Sept. 23 and 24 at Firehouse 12 in New Haven.

"Five years ago I said to myself: if the Uncertainty Series hasn't changed fundamentally in another five years, if it didn't become a nonprofit or develop some major fundraising, I would end it," says founder Carl Testa, a bassist and composer.

Accordionist Adam Matlock is one of dozens of performers who have participated in the Uncertainty series.

It didn't become a nonprofit, and to the last, it relied on donations. Musicians played for a cut of the door, with extra funds doled out for those who had to travel the greatest distance.

"It was a glorified door gig," Testa says. "It was really more of a chance to present whatever you were working on."

The online archive of past performances reads like a who's who of forward-thinking musicians and contemporary improvisers: Rick Parker and Li Daiguo, Susana Santos Silva, Tomeka Reid, Jen Shyu, Chris Corsano, Paula Matthusen, Mary Halvorson and many others, often billed alongside Testa, singer Anne Rhodes (Testa's wife), guitarists Joe Morris and Chris Cretella, bassist Zach Rowden, accordionist Adam Matlock, percussionist Trevor Saint and other New Haven regulars.

Electronic music artist Val-Inc is among the performers at the Uncertainty Music Series' Farewell Festival.

Inspired by other artist-run series, including the AACM concerts in Chicago, Testa launched Uncertainty in 2007 to give himself a place for his own music to be performed.

"When you're making music it's good to give yourself a deadline: I'm going to have something new to have every month," he says.

The name itself, "Uncertainty," reached back to the teachings of Testa's mentor: composer Anthony Braxton.

"One of the things [Braxton] has a problem with, in politics and music, is idiomatic certainty," Testa says. "I interpreted that as: You define what you're interested in, whether that's jazz or classical music or whatever, and you say, 'I'm working from this context, and I know that this means this.' I'm certain of my focus in this music. I feel like [Braxton's] music, being trans-idiomatic, has this uncertainty about it. … I started to really identify with that concept."

One solo show and two trio gigs (with percussionist Bill Carbone and saxophonist James Antonucci) later, Testa invited other artists to join in. Starting in 2009, trumpeter Louis Guarino Jr., who has performed on the series, began recording everything. There's an enormous video and audio archive of performances on a hard drive somewhere.

Most concerts took place at Never Ending Books, a funky State Street storefront split into two large rooms. One side is crammed with books; the other houses a small stage and ample seating.

"I just wanted to have something that happened on a regular basis that everyone would know at Never Ending Books," Testa says. "Just to have a chance to generate that momentum that you have with a series."

Now, with a 3-year-old son and musical projects to flesh out, Testa wants to move on.

"It doesn't take up a ton of time or energy to organize, but it does take up head space," he says. "It's always in the back of your head: What's going to happen next month?"

Composer and podcast host Jeremiah Cymerman, who appeared as part of the series in 2013, will return for the Farewell Festival. Five years ago, Testa approached electronic artist Val-Inc., but the timing didn't work; she'll arrive just in time to close it out. Testa, Rhodes, Cretella, Matlock, Guarino, James Ilgenfritz, Forbes Graham, Junko Fujiwara and Andria Nicodemou will also participate.

Testa launched an IndieGogo campaign to raise funds for the Farewell Festival. He wants to pay the artists and Firehouse 12 staff, promote the event and produce a recording. He's hoping to raise $5,000.

Testa also leaves the door open for future Uncertainty pop-up concerts. For now, he's happy to have a well-defined ending to a project that stretched across nearly a third of his life.

"I just feel like I'd rather it have existed for this period, as opposed to handing it off to someone else," Testa says. "Somebody else could start another concert series, but I wanted the Uncertainty thing to be defined and finished."

THE UNCERTAINTY MUSIC SERIES FAREWELL FESTIVAL takes place on Sept. 23 to 24 at Firehouse 12 in New Haven at 7:30 p.m. uncertaintymusic.com