Umphrey's McGee Coming To College Street

Mid-Western prog-jam band Umphrey’s McGee celebrated turning 20 last year.

In 2016 they released a record of live mashup composite songs that blended familiar (and not-so familiar) songs by Nirvana, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Fleetwood Mac, Beck and others into strange morphing party anthems. But that all seems like distant history for this band of prolific, hard-touring, fusion-minded tricksters. Umphrey’s McGee has already released a new record for 2018, “It’s Not Us,” the band’s 11th studio release.

On its new one, the band brings to mind ‘80s King Crimson and Peter Gabriel — with slashing, slightly robotic funk and gleaming tones. For a band associated with the jam scene, Umphrey’s McGee can get a little heavy and metal-leaning, with compressed and distorted guitars, just to keep everyone guessing.

Umphrey’s McGee performs at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 to $27. collegestreetmusichall.com.